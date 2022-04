Emergency crews plan to conduct a drill from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday in Short Pump.

"Don't be alarmed early Sunday, May 1 if you see Henrico County Police, Henrico County Division of Fire and other emergency vehicles and personnel gathered at Short Pump Town Center," Henrico County posted on its Facebook page.

The drill is to assess "their preparedness for an actual emergency," the post said.

The drill isn't expected to have an impact on the mall's regular 11 a.m. opening on Sunday.