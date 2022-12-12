Inmate slain inside high-security Virginia prison; 2nd killing there in 13 months

An inmate serving time at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County was slain Sunday by another inmate, the Virginia Department of Corrections said. The killing is the second at the high-security facility in just over a year.

The victim was found unresponsive following an apparent attack by another inmate Sunday afternoon. He died after being taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, state prison officials said.

The deceased inmate's name and the offense for which he was serving time were not immediately released. The death is being investigated by DOC's special investigations unit.

The killing is the second at Wallens Ridge since the Nov. 20, 2021, slaying of Gregory Pierce, 47.

In September 2022, Justin William Crenshaw, 34, an inmate at Wallens Ridge, was indicted by a Wise County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder by prisoner and strangulation in Pierce's death.

Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses including rape, and Crenshaw is serving a life sentence for two counts of murder with aggravating circumstances, the agency said in September.

In a separate killing at Red Onion State Prison, also in Wise County, William Scott Pettigrew, 38, an inmate at the facility, was indicted in September on charges of aggravated murder and strangulation in the Jan. 4, 2022, killing of Anwar Phillips, 37.

Pettigrew is serving time for first-degree murder, possession of dangerous contraband, child pandering, tampering with a witness, retaliation against a victim/witness, attempted second-degree murder and menacing and vandalism, the corrections department said.

Wallens Ridge is a supermaximum-security state prison that houses about 1,200 inmates. Red Onion is also a supermax penitentiary that houses more than 800 inmates.

