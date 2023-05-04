The task came from the top.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wanted “deliverables” from his appointees on a state oversight board that investigates deaths in Virginia’s 71 jails.
The board’s executive director, Ryan McCord, last month presented the governor’s request to the appointees in a meeting at Department of Corrections headquarters.
“Youngkin makes jails safer for staff and inmates by optimizing the Board’s review process,” McCord told the board, describing a “headline” that Youngkin wants to become a reality.
But at the moment, Youngkin’s wishful headline is far from coming true.
Before the controversial death of Irvo Otieno in March in the custody of Henrico County sheriff’s deputies, jail deaths in Virginia were soaring — nearly doubling in 2021 and 2022 compared to the previous two years, according to data from the state.
People are also reading…
The numbers come at a time of increasing secrecy by the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails.
Virginia saw 41 jail deaths in 2019 and 40 jail deaths in 2020. That number jumped to 77 deaths in 2021. And there were 68 in 2022.
If members of the board have any idea what might have led to the spike, they are not sharing it.
McCord referred press questions to the board, who are unpaid civilians. Youngkin has appointed a majority of the board — five of its nine members.
The board has a policy that the only public comment can come from its chair, currently Vernie Francis Jr., a former sheriff of Southampton County. Francis declined to be interviewed or answer specific questions sent to him by email.
The Youngkin administration also declined a request for an interview with Bob Mosier, a former sheriff of Fauquier County who is the state’s secretary of public safety and homeland security.
In 2017, the Virginia General Assembly and then-governor Terry McAuliffe granted new powers to the board after the death of Jamycheal Mitchell in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in 2015. The 24-year-old Black man was being held after taking snacks from a convenience store, and systemic failures prevented him from getting mental health treatment.
Those powers now include two full-time jail death investigators. Their task is to sort out whether a jail did or did not contribute to an inmate’s death, and whether the jail was in compliance with regulations. The board has also hired an additional part-time investigator. Investigators report their findings to the board, who review each case and make recommendations to sheriffs and jail supervisors.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last year on increased secrecy at the board after officials would not release the action plans of jails found in violation.
It is difficult for the public to know the outcome of the board’s reviews, a reality that provides cover for elected sheriffs and regional jail boards who often prefer to keep details on lockdown.
At its April 19 meeting in Richmond, the board announced it had found no policy violations in 13 unspecified death cases since 2021. But in two other cases, one from 2020 and one from 2021, the board found a jail was out of compliance with regulations and had taken action to address the problems.
Which jails were out of compliance and how is anyone’s guess, frustrating the public and relatives of people who die in jails.
Joshua Mumpower died by suicide in a Henrico jail facility four years ago. The jail board found no violation in the case.
Mumpower was a good son, his father said, but became addicted to heroin. His family members were all in court for one of his appearances and they planned to go out to eat afterward. But Mumpower tested positive for drugs and had to go directly to jail, said Craig Mumpower of Hinton, W.Va.
The next day, he received a call from Henrico authorities who said that his son had been found dead.
Craig Mumpower learned details of his son’s death through a friend of a former inmate. Mumpower had been going through cold-turkey withdrawal in the jail. The Department of Justice has said it is illegal to withhold medically assisted treatment from inmates but, aside from Chesterfield County, many jails in Virginia have yet to implement such programs.
Joshua told another inmate he was planning to stage a suicide attempt in order to get medical care, his family heard from the friend.
“I want to know why he wasn’t on watch and I want to know why he wasn’t down in medical,” Craig Mumpower said. “They knew he was in recovery.”
Joshua had a baby girl on the way when he died; she is now 3 and is being adopted.
“That’s why I couldn’t understand why he would go to such lengths,” Craig Mumpower said. “He was so looking forward to his child being born.”
Some sheriffs announce deaths in jails to the public through news releases; others do not.
Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said he does news releases after jail deaths once next of kin is notified.
“We get a very sick population to begin with. Jail deaths unfortunately are part of the correctional business. They are going to happen,” Leonard said. “It’s important to make the public aware of what’s going on.”
Of six deaths in Henrico jail facilities since Sheriff Alisa Gregory took office in 2020, none produced a public announcement. Of the available causes of death in those cases, two were drug overdoses and two were natural causes.
Those six do not include the death in March of Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man suffering a mental health crisis who died of asphyxiation under a pile of Henrico deputy sheriffs at Central State Hospital. Seven of Gregory’s deputies are facing charges of second-degree murder.
Gregory issued a news release about Otieno’s death five days after the Times-Dispatch on March 9 first reported on it.
Gregory declined to comment for this story, and the county’s elected officials and county administrator have been nearly silent about Otieno’s death. They have not reached out to Otieno’s family.
“No, we’ve never heard from them,” said Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother.
And, she said, she does not expect to.
Mugshots: 10 charged in death of Irvo Otieno
Kaiyell Sanders
Randy Boyer
Tabitha Levere
Bradley Disse
Dwayne Bramble
Jermaine Branch
Brandon Rogers
Darian Blackwell
Sadarius Williams
Wavie Jones
Family of Irvo Otieno calls for justice as video shows death in custody
Family members of Irvo Otieno and their lawyers on Tuesday called for mental health reform and steps to be taken to avoid a repeat of what happened to the 28-year-old Henrico County man who died earlier this month in a Central State Hospital intake room.
“A mental health crisis should not be a death sentence,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a press conference the First Baptist Church of South Richmond. “We don’t want anybody else in America whose family is dealing with a mental health crisis to be killed by the very people who are supposed to help them.”
The comments came after the release of a video from the mental hospital showing Otieno being pinned to the floor prior to his death on March 6. A Dinwiddie County grand jury on Tuesday indicted seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital workers on second-degree murder charges in a case that has garnered national attention.
Crump, who also represented the family of George Floyd, has said Otieno’s treatment has close parallels with Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020.
“It is not lost on anybody who saw that video today, the fact that it was so unnecessary,” Crump said Tuesday. “Irvo was handcuffed at the wrist, he had leg irons on, he was facedown. Why did they feel it was necessary to put all their weight on him, for some of the officers to put their knee on his neck?”
Caleb Kershner, a defense attorney for deputy Randy Boyer, was critical of the video being released and took issue with Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill.
“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it,” he said earlier Tuesday after the court hearing in Dinwiddie County.
Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko on Tuesday called the indicted deputies and hospital employees “thugs” and “monsters.”
“I was happy to hear that they were indicted,” Ouko said. “That is just the beginning step.”
Attorney Mark Krudys said he was troubled by the individuals who stood by and watched as the officers pushed down on Otieno.
“Everybody has an obligation to intervene in that circumstance, to say ‘no, that’s not right,’” Krudys said. “But nobody intervened. And then when his body was lifeless, and his pants were dangling on him, they didn’t do anything for an appreciable period of time.”
Krudys said his team is looking into possible body camera footage from Henrico police regarding a March 3 incident, when Otieno was transported from his Henrico home to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
Ouko said she was excluded in the process of advocating for her son, noting that she made four attempts to see him while he was at Henrico hospital.
“In mental health and mental distress, your child needs you,” Ouko said. “Seeing me could have made have made a big difference.”
Instead, Otieno was taken to the Henrico Jail and later to Central State. Krudys said the deputies were not wearing body cameras at either location.
My thoughts on the untimely death of Irvo Otieno: pic.twitter.com/4mGiKiLq7e— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) March 21, 2023
Henrico NAACP Vice President Monica Hutchinson during the Tuesday press conference said: “Jail is not, nor has it ever been, the best place for those having a mental health crisis. We must eliminate the use of jail as a response to a mental health crisis and mental illness, and instead work to improve access to community-based crisis centers.”
Otieno’s brother Leon Ochieng urged Gov. Glenn Youngkin to make mental health a priority, pointing out Youngkin’s recent comments calling Otieno’s death “heart-wrenching.”
“If you really do empathize and feel what we feel, do something,” Ochieng said. “Let your state be an example … all we need to do is make this an agenda to put pressure on lawmakers to invite our communities to have families who are ambassadors for mental health.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a social media post on Tuesday said: "Irvo Otieno should be alive today. His life was taken in a place where he should have been safe. We need accountability and we need more mental health resources."
Patrick Wilson is a reporter for the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team
Patrick Wilson (804) 649-6061
In this Series
Irvo Otieno: Continuing coverage
-
Police investigating death of Central State Hospital patient
-
Mother says 'something went wrong,' seeks answers in son's death at Central State Hospital
-
Updated
7 Henrico sheriff's deputies charged with murder in death of Central State Hospital patient
- 43 updates