Jury in Richmond mostly backs police sued by soldier over a traffic stop

Video of the 2020 incident in the small town of Windsor got millions of views after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and raising questions about reasonable police conduct.
The jury also awarded Nazario $1,000 in punitive damages after Windsor police officer Daniel Crocker illegally searched Nazario’s SUV, the attorneys said. A federal judge already ruled last year that Crocker was liable for the search.
The jury found in favor of Crocker and against Nazario’s claims of assault and battery and false imprisonment, the attorneys said. The jury found in favor of Gutierrez regarding the soldier’s claims of battery, false imprisonment and illegal search.
“Having now heard all of the evidence and learning the full picture of this case, we believe the jury reached the correct decision,” one of Crocker’s attorneys, Anne Lahren, said in a statement. “In the present climate, this took a lot of courage and we thank the jury for their service.”
Nazario filed his lawsuit in 2021. Video shows Crocker and Gutierrez pointing handguns at a uniformed Nazario behind the wheel of his Chevy Tahoe at a gas station. The officers repeatedly commanded Nazario to exit his SUV, with Gutierrez warning at one point that Nazario was “fixing to ride the lightning” when he didn’t get out.
Nazario held his hands in the air outside the driver’s side window and continually asked why he was being stopped.
Nazario also said: “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”
“You should be,” Gutierrez responded.
Nazario stayed in the vehicle. Gutierrez went on to pepper spray him through the open window. Once Nazario exited the SUV, the officers commanded him to get on the ground, with Gutierrez using his knees to strike Nazario’s legs, the lawsuit states.
Nazario has developed anxiety, depression and PTSD, according to his lawsuit. A psychologist also found that Nazario, who is Black and Latino, suffers from race-based trauma associated with violent police encounters, which can exacerbate injuries “in ways that do not commonly affect the white populations.”
Crocker is still on the force, but Gutierrez was fired in April 2021, the same month Nazario filed his lawsuit.
Both Crocker and Gutierrez denied ever threatening to kill Nazario. They contended that Nazario misconstrued Gutierrez’s statement that Nazario was “fixing to ride the lightning.” Gutierrez spoke those words while holstering his gun and drawing his Taser and was referencing his stun gun, not an execution, according to court filings.
Crocker and Gutierrez argued that they performed their duties within the law after Nazario failed to immediately pull over and refused to exit his vehicle. Plus, a federal judge already found they had probable cause to stop Nazario for an improperly displayed license plate, and to charge him with eluding police, as well as obstruction of justice and failure to obey.
In August, a special prosecutor determined that Gutierrez should not be criminally charged but should be investigated for potential civil rights violations.
U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young had narrowed the scope of Nazario’s lawsuit. Young ruled last year that federal immunity laws shielded Crocker and Gutierrez from Nazario’s claims that they violated his constitutional protections against excessive force and unreasonable seizure, as well as Nazario’s right to free speech by threatening him with arrest if he complained about their behavior.
Nazario was allowed to present claims under state law of false imprisonment and assault and battery to a jury, the judge ruled. The judge also found Crocker liable for illegally searching for a gun in Nazario’s SUV, leaving the question of damages on that point to a jury. Nazario had a concealed-carry permit for the weapon.
The jury was also asked to consider whether Gutierrez was liable for the illegal search. The former officer denied he knew Crocker was conducting the search.
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
March 1936: Flood-Ridden Harbor Area—Driest haven along the city harbor yesterday as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
March 1936: Southern Depot Awash—Halted was all street car service in the area when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond on lower Hull Street. A rowboat was used by employees to enter the station and a few trucks ventured through the water early in the afternoon yesterday.
March 1936: These office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond yesterday had no choice in the matter—that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim—so they took to the boats. The young woman shown above is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull Streets.
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.
A look back at floods in Richmond during the 1930s.
1 of 21
Floods
12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday.
Staff photo
Floods
12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River.
Staff photo
Floods
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
Staff photo
Floods
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
Staff photo
Floods
01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
Floods
02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding.
Staff photo
Floods
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
Staff photo
Flood, 1934
1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
March 1936: Flood-Ridden Harbor Area—Driest haven along the city harbor yesterday as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
March 1936: Southern Depot Awash—Halted was all street car service in the area when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond on lower Hull Street. A rowboat was used by employees to enter the station and a few trucks ventured through the water early in the afternoon yesterday.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
March 1936: City residents view floodwaters of the James River once again.
Times-Dispatch
Floods, 1936
March 1936: These office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond yesterday had no choice in the matter—that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim—so they took to the boats. The young woman shown above is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull Streets.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1935
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
Flood, 1935
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.
Gun-control and gun-rights proponents rallied at the Virginia Capitol during an annual day of advocacy on Monday. Some Republicans and allied gun-rights groups hope to roll back measures enacted in recent years when Democrats were in full control of state government, including a red flag law. Many Democrats have proposed a range of bills they say will improve safety, including gun-storage measures and various limits on assault-style weapons. A wide range of measures will be debated, but lawmakers from both parties have low expectations about major legislation reaching Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk because of the divided party control of the General Assembly.