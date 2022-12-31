Killer of Virginia police agent could get suspended life sentence imposed after convictions in prison attacks

Travis Aaron Ball has had a difficult time adjusting to prison since he was sentenced four years ago to serve 36 years for the 2017 murder of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in Richmond's Mosby Court.

About 12 months into his sentence, Ball stabbed another inmate with a shank at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Richmond County in an attack in one of the facility's day rooms. The victim suffered puncture wounds to his hand, scalp and neck and was hospitalized for three days.

Then in April 2022, Ball joined another inmate at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford County in beating and choking a third inmate over an insult about a gang affiliation. A fourth inmate intervened because he feared Ball would choke the victim to death.

Ball's jailhouse assaults have drawn the attention of prosecutors in the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, who filed a show cause motion seeking to revoke the suspended life sentence Ball received in the state police officer's murder.

When Ball was sentenced in September 2018 for Walter's killing, Richmond Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals imposed a punishment of life in prison, but suspended all but 36 years of that time.

The unexpectedly light sentence for killing a law enforcement officer shocked then-Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring and police in the courtroom when it was imposed. Herring had sought a 60-year term, the maximum allowed under a plea deal that guaranteed that Ball would be convicted of a capital crime — typically punishable by death or life in prison.

Had the case gone to trial, the defense planned to argue that Ball's gun went off accidentally in the midst of a struggle between Walter and Ball, which could have led to a verdict on a lesser charge like first-degree murder or second-degree murder, Herring said at the time.

Now that Ball, 33, has been twice convicted of prison assault, Richmond prosecutors will get a second bite at the apple in potentially extending Ball's punishment for Walter's slaying.

As a condition of his suspended life sentence in the capital murder case, Ball was ordered to "keep the peace and be of good behavior" and not violate any other state laws while he's incarcerated - or after if he's ever released.

A hearing on the matter has been set for March 10.

20 years in prison

The prison attacks for which Ball was convicted were brutal, and he was sentenced to prison time for both.

However, the sentence Ball received for the first attack will be served concurrently with the sentence he received for killing Waters, so his time behind bars wasn't extended. In the second attack, prosecutors succeeded in adding time to Ball's existing term.

That incident occurred April 25, while Ball was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. According to evidence, Ball joined a fellow inmate, Collins Turner, in attacking a third prisoner, Jareal Wilkins, after Wilkins called them "fake" members of the Bloods, a criminal street gang.

Seconds after Turner began the fight, Ball joined in and the two of them began to beat Wilkins.

At one point during the beating, Ball put Wilkins into a choke hold and "another inmate intervened because he feared that [Ball] would choke Mr. Wilkins to death," said Stafford Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sarah Watkins, who prosecuted the case. Ball then began to beat the prisoner who intervened on Wilkins' behalf.

The brawl left Wilkins with a broken nose.

On Dec. 20, Stafford Circuit Judge Michael E. Levy sentenced Ball to 20 years in prison with five years suspended, giving Ball 15 years to serve on his earlier guilty pleas to attempted malicious wounding by mob and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by mob.

Ball's first prison attack was more violent than the second. He stabbed and seriously wounded inmate Ronnell Lewis on Dec. 18, 2019, while being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail.

'Never able to determine a motive'

Security video of the assault showed that Lewis was watching television in a common area of a jail pod when Ball, armed with a shank, attacked him from behind. Lewis was larger than Ball and able to fight him off a bit, but Lewis still suffered 14 wounds, said Richmond County Commonwealth's Attorney Libby Trible.

"We were never able to determine a motive," the prosecutor said.

The video showed Ball leaving the common area and entering an adjacent bathroom, where the shank was found containing Lewis's DNA, Trible said.

Although Trible said jail staff were able to contain the attack without further injury, "the lack of initial law enforcement response severely limited the Commonwealth's ability to interview witnesses who were sent to other facilities, or the defendant who was interviewed by jail staff but not provided with Miranda warnings."

Those issues "ultimately affected the prosecution," Trible said.

Trible said in order to secure a guilty plea from Ball from which his ability to appeal would be limited - "and because our case had been hobbled by a lack of early law enforcement investigation" — an agreement was struck that limited Ball's punishment.

On Oct. 3, Ball pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended. But the five years of active time Ball received will be served concurrently with the 36 years he received for killing the officer.

"I discussed this negotiation and its benefit with Jamie Walter (the widow of special agent Michael Walter) shortly after the case concluded," Trible said.

In addition to being convicted of the prison attacks, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Richmond secured a conviction against Ball in February 2020 on charge of possessing the .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol that he used to fatally shoot Walter.

Five months later, U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson sentenced Ball to 10 years in prison. The judge ordered the sentence to run consecutively to the term Ball received in the capital murder case.

As it stands now, Ball's time behind bars has been extended 25 years on top of the 36 years he originally received. A Richmond judge will consider extending it even more in March.

