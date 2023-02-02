An attorney for the former principal of the Newport News school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher said Thursday that the administrator was not aware of reports that the student had a gun before the shooting happened.

Pamela Branch, the lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School Principal Briana Foster Newton, said during a news conference in Richmond that she wanted to clarify the role her client played in the Jan. 6 incident.

First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, was wounded in the shooting. Her lawyer, Diane Toscano, last month said school staff warned administrators three times that the student had a firearm and was threatening students, but they didn’t take any action.

Branch said Thursday that Newton, who has been a teacher for about 10 years, is not one of the officials who knew about the gun.

“Mrs. Newton has been assumed to have been one of those administrators. However, this is far from the truth. The fact of the matter is that those who were aware that the student may have had a gun on the premises that day did not report this to Mrs. Newton at all.”

Branch read a statement from the former principal, her first public comment since the shooting. Newton did not attend the news conference.

Branch said Newton has been subjected to anonymous threats, demeaning messages and misinformation.

She "has received threatening voicemails wishing her ill. She has also been a subject of misinformed social media posts, but has remained calm, professional and respectful throughout this entire ordeal," Branch said.

Zwerner was hospitalized for two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. The school reopened Monday with added security measures.

"We certainly pray for Ms. Zwerner's continued healing process and all those who witnessed or were otherwise impacted by this shooting on that day," Branch said.

School officials have faced criticism about their actions leading up to the shooting. The School Board has fired Superintendent George Parker III. The building's assistant principal also has resigned.

Branch also confirmed Thursday that Newton is no longer the principal at Richneck and will be reassigned to another position within the school district.

Michelle Price, a Newport News schools spokeswoman, confirmed the assignment change. She would not comment on whether Newton was one of the faculty members who was warned about the firearm.

