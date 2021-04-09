Man and woman wanted in Richmond double shooting arrested in Southwest Virginia traffic stop

Virginia State Police said Friday night that a traffic stop in Southwest Virginia had resulted in the arrests of two people wanted by Richmond police in connection with a double shooting.

Jamara Clairborne, 23, and James A. Austin, 22, were taken into custody Friday morning and were being held without bail in Abingdon at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a trooper was operating radar on Interstate 81 in Smyth County when he observed a 2005 Jeep Liberty speeding. State police said the trooper’s radar registered the vehicle as traveling 88 mph in the 70 mph zone. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, police said. The Jeep’s driver complied and pulled over onto the shoulder, near the 38 mile marker.

During the stop, the trooper confirmed the driver was Clairborne and the passenger was Austin and that both had outstanding arrest warrants in Richmond. Two juvenile passengers were turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Clairborne and Austin each were arrested without incident on two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

In addition, state police charged Clairborne with reckless driving, improper vehicle registration, and not having a valid driver’s license.