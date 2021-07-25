 Skip to main content
Man charged with DUI, manslaughter in death of bicyclist in Chesterfield
Man charged with DUI, manslaughter in death of bicyclist in Chesterfield

Michael J. Moore

Michael J. Moore, 34, has been charged by Chesterfield County police with DUI, DUI manslaughter and felony hit and run. 

 Chesterfield County police

A driver was arrested after a bicyclist was struck by a car and killed early Sunday morning in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road.

Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Hull Street Road when his vehicle struck the bicyclist, Wilson W. Jones, 28, of Rice. He died on the scene.

The driver, Michael J. Moore, 34, of the 1300 block of Wadsworth Drive has been arrested and charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in connection to the crash, the police said. 

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

