Mother of teen fatally shot by state police files $60 million wrongful death suit, 14 months after grand jury cleared troopers

The mother of a young Charlottesville man killed during an encounter with two Virginia State Police troopers filed a $60.350 million wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against the officers, nearly 14 months after a grand jury concluded the troopers were justified in using deadly force in the January 2021 incident off Interstate 64 in Goochland County.

LaToya Benton, mother of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill, is pursuing her complaint in U.S. District Court in Richmond without legal representation. She noted Thursday during a press conference outside the federal courthouse in downtown Richmond that at least five attorneys declined to take her case.

Benton said she hopes an attorney will come forward to assist with the case now that her complaint has been filed. However, Benton said she won't be deterred if no one does, and she will argue the case in court herself.

"I grieve every day for my son and the violence he suffered at the hands of the police," Benton said, adding, "The grand jury found it was justified; I know that it's not. I filed the lawsuit today to get some accountability for my son."

In the complaint that Benton drafted herself, she alleged Troopers Seth Layton and Benjamin Bone used excessive force, "and the shooting was motivated at least in part by Mr. Hill's race as a Black man." She also alleged the troopers were improperly trained and supervised, and failed to exhaust "all reasonable alternatives before using deadly force."

"At no relevant time was Mr. Hill speaking or acting in a manner that would suggest that he posed any threat, let alone deadly threat, to Troopers Layton & Bone or anyone else," the lawsuit states. "He was in fact pleading that he was stuck inside of his vehicle and scared for his life."

As the administrator of her son's estate, Benton is seeking $60 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, and demands a trial by jury.

Contacted Thursday for comment about the lawsuit, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

In late February 2021, Goochland Commonwealth's Attorney D. Michael Caudill announced that a multi-jurisdictional grand jury that heard evidence in the case had unanimously concluded that the troopers were not criminally liable and acted justifiably in Hill's death, which occurred following a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph on I-64.

Caudill, who oversaw the grand jury proceedings, made the grand jury report public, along with numerous exhibits and a copy of a police dashcam video that captured much of the incident.

"On Jan. 9, 2021, Xzavier Deyonte Hill initiated and continued to engage in an escalating course of dangerous conduct resulting in a violent confrontation with law enforcement," the grand jury, which serves the counties of Goochland, Powhatan, Louisa, Amelia and Prince Edward, stated in its report. "Mr. Hill's failure to comply with the commands of the troopers and then introduce a firearm into a rapidly evolving event provided a reasonable basis for the officers to believe they were in imminent danger or serious bodily injury or death."

Hill died of a gunshot wound to the neck. A corresponding toxicology report noted the presence of marijuana in Hill's system at the time of his death, according to the grand jury's report.

According to the report, the troopers saw Hill display a gun inside the car as they approached on foot, and they fired after observing him reach into the vehicle’s passenger compartment. Hill refused to comply with commands to stop reaching for the gun, the report said.

Following the shooting and after the scene was secured, police found a semiautomatic pistol in the front passenger seat of Hill's Mercedes sedan that appeared to be covered in blood, according to the report. A .40-caliber cartridge was jammed in the chamber but the gun contained no magazine. The magazine was found on the floorboard.

A day after the shooting, the owner of a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol reported to Old Dominion University police that the firearm had been stolen from his vehicle between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, 2021. The gun's owner was known to Hill, and on Jan. 8, Hill had been in that person's vehicle, the report noted.

Two digital images recovered from Hill's cellphone showed him holding, in his right hand, an object similar in appearance to a semiautomatic pistol. In addition, a digital image created on Jan. 8 and recovered from Hill's cellphone depicts the stolen Smith & Wesson pistol and magazine in the lap of a person in the driver's seat of Hill's car.

The incident leading to Hill's death began about 4:35 a.m. when he was clocked with radar traveling 96 mph in a 65 mph zone with only one headlight displayed on his vehicle. The troopers, together in the same car, began to follow Hill's Mercedes as Hill continued to drive at speeds of 93 to 97 mph while repeatedly swerving into an adjacent lane.

After the troopers activated their emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, Hill turned off his headlights and taillights and accelerated to 120 mph. Hill then slowed and pulled his car to the right shoulder in an apparent effort to comply with the troopers' signal to stop. But instead of stopping, Hill attempted to make a U-turn in an effort to drive eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-64, according to the grand jury.

He was unsuccessful in making the U-turn and drove onto the median, where his vehicle slide sideways down a slight embankment facing east. Trooper Layton positioned his cruiser almost perpendicular to Hill's vehicle, and both troopers approached with their weapons drawn, directing Hill to comply with their demands. As the troopers approached, Hill attempted to extricate his car from the median by accelerating, causing the rear wheels to spin, the report states.

The troopers then gave Hill a series of commands before shots were fired, such as, "Show me your hands, do it now. Put your hands up! Put your hands out the door! Stop reaching! Get out of the car now!"

At one point, Hill placed his left hand out of the driver's side window for about three seconds before pulling his arm back into his vehicle. At no time did Hill display his right hand outside of the vehicle or within the vehicle "in a nonthreatening manner," the report says.

After Hill pulled his left arm back into his car, Layton observed Hill reaching into the vehicle's passenger compartment and announced Hill's movements to Bone. Bone then shouted, "Stop reaching! Gun!' but Hill refused to comply. Layton shouted, "He's got a gun! Gun! Gun! Gun!"

The troopers then fired. Hill was struck by one bullet that entered his left hand, a second bullet that entered the left side of his face, and a third that entered the base of his neck, according to the report.

Benton alleged in her complaint that both troopers had failed to activate their body cameras pursuant to department policy. But because of funding and infrastructure issues, state troopers are not equipped with body-worn cameras for statewide, day-to-day use. Their cruisers are equipped with dashboard cameras.