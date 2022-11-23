Multiple fatalities, injuries reported after shooting in Chesapeake Walmart

Multiple people are dead or injured following a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday, police say.

The shooter is deceased, according to police. But it was unclear as of early Wednesday how many others were dead.

"We believe it's a single shooter, that single shooter is deceased at this time," said Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department.

He confirmed multiple people were shot and killed at the Sam's Circle Walmart located off Battlefield Boulevard. The call for the shooting came in just after 10:10 p.m.

Gathered with others outside the Sam's Club on the other end of the shopping center, Walmart worker Joseph Strempski described hearing the gunfire. He said he was in the maintenance closet when he heard the gunfire. He then saw people running and ran with them.

In a 30-minute timespan, police from across multiple agencies responded in force to secure the scene. FBI agents could be seen at the scene, and ATF agents were also en route.

"As police arrived on scene, they realized it was an active shooter situation and we had to change our tactics," Kosinski said.

Kosinski said he did not believe the shooter was taken out by police, but details are limited. He was unable to provide any information about the shooter. Police do not yet know how many are injured or dead.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were still going through the supercenter looking for victims and shoppers who may still be hiding.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Walmart issued a statement via Twitter expressing shock over the deadly shooting.

"We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates," the company said. "We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

A family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive. Police said the site is meant for immediate family members or the emergency contact of anyone who may have been in the building.

People continued to trickle into the building early Wednesday to receive updates.

Local representatives shared statements on Twitter in reaction to the deadly shooting.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," state Sen. Louise Lucas said.

"Enough is enough," Rep. Elaine Luria said.

Earlier story ...

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHESAPEAKE — A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night left several people dead and wounded, though the exact numbers were not immediately known, police said. The shooter was among the dead, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Officer Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside to tend to victims, he said.

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, he said. They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived, Kosinski said. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.”

Kosinski said he doesn’t believe police fired shots, but he could not say whether the shooter was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store,” Walmart tweeted early Wednesday. “We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” the tweet said.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart are being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

The Virginia shooting comes three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17. That shooter, who is nonbinary, was arrested after patrons at the club tackled and beat them. The shootings come in a year when the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another shooting at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people. Walmart didn’t have a security guard on duty that day.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner tweeted that he is “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.” State Sen. Louise Lucas echoed Warner's sentiment tweeting that she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district."