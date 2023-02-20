Parents of children at Richneck Elementary School received notice of a “potential safety concern” on Monday involving a child who threatened over the weekend to shoot up a class.

Karen Lynch, a longtime Newport News administrator who is the current leader of the school, said in a letter that a group of fifth-graders were texting on Saturday when one of them wrote that they would “pop some bullets” and tell someone to shoot up the class.

Another student told their parent about the threat, and the parent contacted the teacher of the student who sent the text. The teacher then notified administrators.

“I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school,” Lynch’s letter said. “The NNPS Leadership Team, the Student Conduct and Discipline Office and the police department have been notified.”

An investigation is underway with the police department and a threat assessment is in progress, according to Lynch.

Earlier this month, students returned to classes at Richneck Elementary following its closure after a first-grader brought a loaded firearm to school and shot his teacher during class on Jan. 6.