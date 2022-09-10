Nine horses perish in Hanover barn fire

Nine horses died and another escaped with minor burns in a barn fire in Hanover County on Friday afternoon.
Hanover fire officials did not give a cause for the fire, which is under investigation.
Fire and emergency crews responded to the reported fire at 2:49 p.m. at 15549 Stone Horse Creek Road, Cedar Knoll Farm, in Glen Allen.
The farm is home to a family-owned riding school, but Hanover Fire Battalion Chief David Johnston said Sunday he did not know whether the fire was related to the equestrian center there.
The barn was fully in flames when firefighters arrived, forcing them to act in "defensive mode," using the department's high-capacity water tankers to fight the fire without a public water system, the department said in a news release.
No civilians or firefighters were injured, but nine horses that had been trapped in the barn perished. One horse was treated for minor burns.
PHOTOS: Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. A lone Richmond firefighter struggled to climb the stadium steps after several rounds of climbing.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Honor Flag is carried bearing the name of all who died from the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Henrico firefighter gets encouragement from other participants as he climbs the stadium steps after several rounds.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of the Langley and Ft. Eustis fire departments climb the stadium steps.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Capt. Michael Oprandi with the Richmond Fire Department cools off before finishing his final round of climbing the stadium steps.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Henrico firefighters climb the stadium steps.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Capt. Michael Oprandi with the Richmond Fire Department cools off before finishing his final round of climbing the stadium steps.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hopewell firefighters carrying full gear climbed the stadium steps.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH