Nine horses perish in Hanover barn fire

Nine horses died and another escaped with minor burns in a barn fire in Hanover County on Friday afternoon.

Hanover fire officials did not give a cause for the fire, which is under investigation.

Fire and emergency crews responded to the reported fire at 2:49 p.m. at 15549 Stone Horse Creek Road, Cedar Knoll Farm, in Glen Allen.

The farm is home to a family-owned riding school, but Hanover Fire Battalion Chief David Johnston said Sunday he did not know whether the fire was related to the equestrian center there.

The barn was fully in flames when firefighters arrived, forcing them to act in "defensive mode," using the department's high-capacity water tankers to fight the fire without a public water system, the department said in a news release.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, but nine horses that had been trapped in the barn perished. One horse was treated for minor burns.