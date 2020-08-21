Parole eligibility under way for juvenile offenders sentenced to life without parole

The legislature passed a law enabling parole eligibility for juvenile offenders that was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam on Feb. 24.

Officials estimate that more than 700 juvenile offenders given long no-parole sentences are in Virginia's prisons and that more than 200 of them are, or will be, eligible for parole over the next several years after serving 20 or more years.

Virginia is now one of more than 20 states that bar life-without-parole terms for juveniles, recognizing that juveniles are different from adults, as the U.S. Supreme Court has done.

In 2000, the Virginia Supreme Court in the case of Fishback V. Commonwealth, ruled that juries must be told parole had been abolished. Prior to then, if jurors asked a judge about parole they were told to not consider what might happen after a sentence has been imposed.

That new rule, however, was not retroactive so several hundred persons tried by juries from 1995 to 2000 remained ineligible for parole. This year the General Assembly passed a law making the so-called Fishback offenders eligible for parole.

Chapman said this week that the department of corrections is responsible for calculating eligibility dates for both the juvenile and Fishback inmates.