Parole eligibility under way for juvenile offenders sentenced to life without parole

People sentenced to life without parole or other lengthy sentences for crimes committed as juveniles will have to wait a while longer before they come up for parole consideration.
Earlier this year the General Assembly approved legislation enabling parole consideration for juvenile offenders who have served at least 20 years of their sentences. That means those convicted of crimes that occurred from roughly 1995 to 2000 became eligible as of July 1 when the new law took effect.
The law does not grant them parole, it would only mean they are, or will be, eligible for parole consideration.
Tonya D. Chapman, chair of the Virginia State Parole Board, said the Virginia Department of Corrections is currently determining parole eligibility for so-called "Fishback" offenders - persons sentenced to long prison terms by juries who were not told - a complicated process that involves reviewing old court records.
"We don't want to get too far ahead of the DOC so we have to wait until they do their work identifying individuals, doing the research calculating the eligibility dates," she said.
Both categories of newly parole-eligible inmates stem from the end of parole in Virginia for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995. Life sentences became true life, even for juveniles.
However, starting in 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that when sentencing juveniles, courts should consider their youth and their possibility for change and rehabilitation as they grow into adults.
The legislature passed a law enabling parole eligibility for juvenile offenders that was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam on Feb. 24.
Officials estimate that more than 700 juvenile offenders given long no-parole sentences are in Virginia's prisons and that more than 200 of them are, or will be, eligible for parole over the next several years after serving 20 or more years.
Virginia is now one of more than 20 states that bar life-without-parole terms for juveniles, recognizing that juveniles are different from adults, as the U.S. Supreme Court has done.
In 2000, the Virginia Supreme Court in the case of Fishback V. Commonwealth, ruled that juries must be told parole had been abolished. Prior to then, if jurors asked a judge about parole they were told to not consider what might happen after a sentence has been imposed.
That new rule, however, was not retroactive so several hundred persons tried by juries from 1995 to 2000 remained ineligible for parole. This year the General Assembly passed a law making the so-called Fishback offenders eligible for parole.
Chapman said this week that the department of corrections is responsible for calculating eligibility dates for both the juvenile and Fishback inmates.
"They are still working on the Fishback parole-eligible offenders," she said. "It is a continuous process, they have to go back to court records, etc. They have calculated a little over 150 ... and then will start doing the juvenile cases," said Chapman.
Chapman said that some cases had been identified ahead of time and have come before the parole board for consideration, but the parole board will hold off for now waiting for the department of corrections to finish before doing others.
Parole has been approved for at least one Fishback and one juvenile offender, but they have not yet been released since the prosecutors and crime victims in involved in the case must be notified, said Chapman.
The parole board is currently under fire after an inspector general reported earlier this month that it violated the law and its own policies in releasing a man sentenced to life for killing a Richmond police officer. The parole board has denied any wrong doing.
Travis Garr, 38, serving a life term for murder at the Buckingham Correctional Center, still hopes freedom is possible some day.
"I'll never lose hope of one day being out there to help take care of my mother and be the man that I know I was meant to be instead of the dumb kid that messed up and made a mistake," he wrote in an email Friday.
When Garr was 15 years old, police said his then-29-year-old girlfriend enlisted him to kill her ex-boyfriend in Louisa County. Both he and his girlfriend were sentenced to life in prison without parole.
