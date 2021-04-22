Police: Chesterfield man arrested after pulling woman, dog from SUV in I-495 carjacking in Fairfax

Virginia State Police said Thursday night that a Chesterfield County man had been arrested after pulling a woman and her dog from her SUV during an interstate carjacking in Fairfax County.

About 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, state police began to receive reports of a woman on the southbound side of Interstate 495 in Fairfax, near the 53 mile marker. Witnesses said she was kneeling on the highway shoulder while holding a dog and attempting to get drivers’ attention.

After troopers arrived, the woman told them that she had been driving her 2021 Toyota RAV4 on southbound I-495 when her vehicle was struck by a Toyota Camry. Both drivers pulled off the highway, she said.

The woman told troopers that the Camry’s driver — identified Thursday as Matthew L. Warsham Dabney, 26, of North Chesterfield — ran up to her vehicle, opened her door, punched her in the face and pulled her out. He also pulled her dog from the vehicle and then drove off, state police said.

The woman and her dog remained on the side of the road, along with the abandoned Camry. While the troopers were conducting their investigation on the shoulder, a 2018 Honda Accord pulled up and the driver got out to say that a Camry had struck his vehicle earlier.