Police chief apologizes to Black man detained in Virginia Beach mall

The review will see if the arresting officer followed department policy and whether detaining the man was appropriate under the circumstances, the police chief said. He said officers are in the early stages of the investigation and it was "too early" for them to "say right or wrong."

"We just want to let the community know that their voices are being heard," Neudigate said.

The officer who handcuffed the Black man apologized to the pair after releasing him. "I understand it's embarrassing, I sincerely apologize," he said. "You have the right to be upset, sir," he added as the man shouted in anger.

When the woman asked for an explanation during the incident, the officer told her police were looking for a "Black male with dreads that was wearing all black and was with a boy that was wearing red."

"Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn't do," Neudigate said in a Sunday statement announcing the review. "While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised."