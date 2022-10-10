Police say former Chesterfield teacher sexually assaulted student

Criminal charges have been filed against a former Chesterfield County Public Schools teacher who police say sexually assaulted a female student.

Yves G. Denton, 42, of Chesterfield, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and assault.

Police in a statement said the assault happened in December and was reported to authorities in February. Denton was a teacher at Thomas Dale High School.

Police said the victim previously was one of Denton's students, but was not at the time of the assault, which did not occur on school property.

Denton was arrested earlier this month and released from the Chesterfield County Jail on an unsecured bond following a court appearance.

A LinkedIn profile registered to Denton's name lists him as an "exceptional education teacher" for Chesterfield schools since June 2015. He also spent seven years in the Richmond school district.