Proposed agreement between conservation groups and Henrico County awaits state OK

  • 0
20211207_MET_RIVER_BB09

The Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility is shown in 2021. A proposed agreement between conservation groups and Henrico County awaits approval from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

 2021, BOB BROWN/Times-Dispatch

A pending settlement in the case between two conservation groups and Henrico County is moving toward completion by March.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the James River Association filed a federal lawsuit against Henrico County on Dec. 6, claiming the county violated the Clean Water Act and neglected its sewer system for close to 30 years, resulting in millions of gallons of sewage pollution in the James River.

The Environmental Integrity Project is also involved in the case, representing both the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the James River Association during court proceedings.

Download PDF Settlement Agreement
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the James River Association agree to a tentative settlement with Henrico County.

On Sept. 16, both parties agreed to a settlement pending one condition: a joint request filed to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to modify the current consent order between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Henrico County. The existing order dates to Dec. 15.

“The proposed agreement would bring long-lasting benefits for the people of Henrico County and everyone who spends time on the James River,” the plaintiffs said in a joint statement. “Henrico County and our organizations worked together to identify solutions that protect the health of residents, restore the environment, and reduce sewage pollution to the James River.”

Henrico County officials hope that the process will be resolved sometime in February or March.

“We’ve come to what we believe is a mutually-beneficial agreement,” said Bentley Chan, Henrico’s director of public utilities. “We certainly understand their concerns, and we want to work closely with them to better the environment, the Chesapeake Bay and the James River.”

At a meeting on Nov. 28, the DEQ agreed to accommodate the request to modify the consent order.

For the DEQ to update the consent order, it will undergo an administrative process which includes a 30-day public comment period. The DEQ will then make a final decision about updating the consent order.

If the order gets an update as requested, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the James River Association will move to dismiss their lawsuit.

Download PDF Extended Stay Granted
U.S. District Judge David J. Novak grants stay of proceedings in Chesapeake Bay, et al., v. County of Henrico until March 15.

Due to the length of the process, both parties requested a stay of the proceedings to the Virginia Eastern District Court multiple times. The most recent request was granted on Dec. 15 by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak, extending the stay until March 15. No additional extensions will be granted, per the court document.

Steve Yob, Henrico’s deputy county manager for community operations, acknowledged Henrico’s sewer overflows and other infrastructure problems, citing a public utilities program that is investing $200 million in various “fixes” throughout the county.

Chan said the county has had over a year of continuous compliance at their wastewater plant, and that other construction projects are addressing community needs.

“Everybody recognizes that infrastructure is a major piece of providing the necessary community services to our residents, and we take that very, very seriously,” Chan said. “We understand that we need to build things that last, and we also need to make sure that they’re maintained and last for current and future generations.”

tgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6023

0 Comments

