Richmond police charge 14-year-old with murder in shooting of another boy, 15
Richmond police charge 14-year-old with murder in shooting of another boy, 15

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a the fatal shooting of Jaywan Riley, 15, earlier this month.

Riley was found shot in the 2300 block of Afton Avenue in South Richmond on April 8 at 4:46 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

On Monday, Richmond police said that detectives have charged the 14-year-old with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

