Richmond Police respond to four shootings overnight

Richmond police say they responded to four shootings on Friday night, one involving a juvenile and two with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the youngest victim was a 17-year old who was shot on the 2100 block of Accommodation Street. The teenage male showed up to a local hospital seeking treatment for non-life threatening injuries. An investigation determined where the shooting took place.

Two adults in separate instances are in local hospitals with life threatening injuries, police said.

One of those shootings, which happened around 12:50 a.m. at the 6000 block of Derwent Road, involved an adult man. The other shooting involving life threatening injuries happened on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The woman, who was shot around 3:30 a.m., is at a local hospital being treated for her injuries.

In another reported shooting at around 8:55 p.m, a man was shot near the 200 block of North Fourth street and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said all four cases remain under investigation.