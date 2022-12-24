Richmond’s public housing authority plans affordable housing push

Richmond’s public housing authority wants to step up its efforts to build affordable housing and mixed-income developments, with a series of senior hires for its community development department.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hiring Darrell Davis, Charleston, S.C.’s top housing and neighborhood revitalization official, as its new senior vice president of the organization’s Real Estate and Community Development division.

Davis will focus on creating new affordable housing communities, RRHA said.

He will also drive redevelopment efforts and support revitalization in RRHA’s targeted communities, and will oversee all aspects of RRHA’s affordable housing real estate development, site acquisition, land use and zoning analysis.

Davis will also ensure that RRHA is following U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules, and take charge of the authority’s financial feasibility studies, its grant writing and real estate closings.

“His leadership will provide a greater level of direction and structure in the growth and development of our Real Estate and Community Development division,” said Steven Nesmith, RRHA’s chief executive officer.

Before working in Charleston, Davis was director of the Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development and chief development officer at the District of Columbia Housing Authority.

RRHA’s current redevelopment effort is at Creighton Court, where the authority is transforming the 504-unit public housing community into a mixed-income development that it hopes will become a top choice for people seeking a home.

When completed, there will be 600 to 700 town houses, apartments, rental homes and for-sale homes as well as a string of parks, green spaces and playgrounds plus a community center with programming for families and seniors.

Eventually, RRHA plans similar efforts at its other five public housing complexes, with the next project slated for Gilpin Court.

In addition to Davis, RRHA has hired Koya Johnson as asset manager; Carmen Noviskey as real estate manager (she began Nov. 3); and Tamatha Wright as relocation manager.

