Riverside jail officer who falsified records fired after inmate suicide

Officers continue to be disciplined for violating policy at Riverside Regional Jail, which has previously been found out of compliance with minimum state correctional standards. An officer there was fired for falsifying records in connection to the suicide of an inmate in April.

The Prince George County jail is under increased state scrutiny after negotiating an agreement in September with the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails. A committee of that state board had recommended Riverside be shut down because of its record of deaths and policy violations, but the jail worked with the board to reach an agreement allowing it to remain open under increased supervision.

Regional jails like Riverside are run by a board of local officials from several cities and counties, who hire a superintendent to oversee the jail. Riverside houses people from Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and the counties of Chesterfield, Charles City, Surry and Prince George.

Riverside provides monthly updates to the state board. According to those updates from March, April and May, misconduct by employees continues.

Jail officers were disciplined in eight instances between March and May for not properly completing security rounds.

The suicide happened April 20, and the officer "was terminated for not making and falsifying rounds," according to documents Riverside gave to the state.

Jail officials would not release the name of the inmate who died. Jail Superintendent Larry Leabough did not respond to an email Wednesday.

Asked what he thought of the jail's record under increased supervision by his board, Vernie Francis Jr. — chairman of the State Board of Local and Regional Jails — declined to comment.

The state board's Jail Review Committee found in April 2021 that Riverside Regional Jail staff may have directly or indirectly been responsible for three prisoner deaths in 2019 and 2020 and found jail conditions "represent a clear and present danger to the health and safety of the inmates." The committee recommended closure.

But the board ended up allowing the jail, which can hold up to 1,300 people, to remain open under a 2-year agreement. An inmate died by suicide in the jail five weeks later.

The jail's records provided to the state say it passed a three-day American Correctional Association audit in May with an overall score of 99.4 percent, "the highest for this jail since electing to participate in ACA audits."