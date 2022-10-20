Spotsylvania mom charged with murder after son, 4, ingests THC gummies

A Spotsylvania County grand jury has indicted a woman in the death of her 4-year-old son. Investigators believe the child ingested cannabis-infused gummies.

Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. She is charged with felony murder and felony child neglect.

The child died on May 8 after having a medical emergency two days earlier at a home in the 5400 block of Jamie Court, police said. Child Victim Unit investigators were by told by doctors that the child had a high level of tetrahydrocannabinol, a substance found in cannabis, the statement said.

"Detectives believe the child ingested a large amount of THC gummies. The attending doctor told detectives that had medical intervention occurred shortly after the ingestion, it could have been prevented the death," the sheriff's office statement said.

Statements by Clements also did not match evidence found at the home, investigators said.