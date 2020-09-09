State police report 17 traffic deaths over holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were 17 traffic deaths in Virginia during the three-day, Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police said in a news release on Wednesday.

That's the same number reported during the holiday weekend last year, but an increase from the 14 reported in 2018 and a large increase over the five in 2017, police said. Troopers investigated a total of 484 crashes during the three-day weekend, police said.

“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “It is very possible that five of those who lost their lives could have been saved if they would have taken two seconds and secured their seatbelts.”

The 17 deaths were the results of 15 crashes in 13 localities, including Augusta County, Bland County, Campbell County, Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Fairfax County, Henrico County, Isle of Wight County, Leesburg, Newport News, Roanoke, Stafford County and Westmoreland County.

Police said the majority of the fatal crashes happened after dark.