Suspect who was shot by Prince George officer was free on bond in Petersburg robbery case

A Petersburg resident who was shot and wounded by police Monday after allegedly abducting two acquaintances at gunpoint had been bonded out of jail in March on charges of robbing a Petersburg woman in an alleged conspiracy with three others, according to court papers.
Tevin Jaron Williams, 25, was shot by a Prince George County police officer after being located by authorities in a car outside a Wawa store in Petersburg with two abduction victims, authorities said. Williams had been released March 21 on a $15,000 secured bond on four felony charges stemming from a May 2019 robbery of a Petersburg woman in her home, court papers show.
Williams had been held in jail for months after being arrested June 6, 2019. Williams’ release occurred as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up and efforts were underway statewide to reduce local and regional jail populations to limit the spread of the disease among inmates.
According to court papers that described a witness account of the incident last year, Williams was texting on a cellphone while inside the home of the victim and a male friend, both of whom had been drinking all day. At one point, Williams got up, announced it was bedtime and left the apartment, the victim’s friend told police.
A short time later, the woman and her friend heard a knock on the door, and when she opened it, Williams was standing there. Williams then moved to the side, and three masked men with handguns entered and ordered the victims to the floor, according to court documents.
One of four indictments against Williams alleges the defendant robbed the woman of money and prescription medication. Williams faces charges of robbery; conspiracy to commit robbery; felony use of a firearm; and entering a house while armed with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a crime.
Williams is scheduled to be tried by a jury Feb. 26 if the Virginia Supreme Court authorizes Petersburg Circuit Court to resume holding jury trials during the pandemic. So far, only 15 circuit courts statewide have been granted permission to hold jury trials, under strict precautions.
Meanwhile, Sussex County Sheriff Earnest Giles on Wednesday provided a detailed account of Williams’ alleged actions earlier this week in the armed abduction of two acquaintances, ages 17 and 25.
Giles said the abduction stemmed from a dispute over where Williams — who at the time was a passenger in a car — wanted to be dropped off. But the driver was reluctant to drop Williams and the other passenger at the location Williams demanded, and an argument ensued while they were in Greensville County, the sheriff said.
The three then stopped at a convenience store in Sussex and, during an argument there, Williams brandished a gun on the driver and insisted that he drop Williams and the other passenger at the location where Williams wanted to go in Petersburg, Giles said.
The two victims then got back into the car with Williams holding them at gunpoint, and they drove north on I-95 to the Wagner Road exit in Petersburg, the sheriff said.
“That’s when they saw two police officers side-by-side talking with one another, and that’s when the driver pulled into the Wawa” at the intersection of Wagner and South Crater roads, Giles said.
The sheriff added that according to witness statements, “there was a person following behind [Williams and the two victims], alerting officers about what was going on.”
A spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the agency investigating the shooting, said Williams was shot “during the officers’ interaction” with Williams at the Wawa store. Police didn’t say whether Williams brandished a gun at them; investigators recovered a gun inside the car.
Giles said charges of abduction, felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were pending against Williams in Sussex. Williams was convicted felony drug offenses in Petersburg in February 2019 and Chesterfield County in 2017.
Williams, who is being treated at VCU Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, is being held on an outstanding warrant from Chesterfield in another felony drug case. Charges in connection with Monday’s incident in Petersburg were pending, police said.
