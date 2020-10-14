Suspect who was shot by Prince George officer was free on bond in Petersburg robbery case

A Petersburg resident who was shot and wounded by police Monday after allegedly abducting two acquaintances at gunpoint had been bonded out of jail in March on charges of robbing a Petersburg woman in an alleged conspiracy with three others, according to court papers.

Tevin Jaron Williams, 25, was shot by a Prince George County police officer after being located by authorities in a car outside a Wawa store in Petersburg with two abduction victims, authorities said. Williams had been released March 21 on a $15,000 secured bond on four felony charges stemming from a May 2019 robbery of a Petersburg woman in her home, court papers show.

Williams had been held in jail for months after being arrested June 6, 2019. Williams’ release occurred as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up and efforts were underway statewide to reduce local and regional jail populations to limit the spread of the disease among inmates.

According to court papers that described a witness account of the incident last year, Williams was texting on a cellphone while inside the home of the victim and a male friend, both of whom had been drinking all day. At one point, Williams got up, announced it was bedtime and left the apartment, the victim’s friend told police.