A woman police say was abducted in upstate New York is dead after a southbound car chase on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia Wednesday night ended in a shootout between her alleged kidnapper and Virginia State Police troopers.

According to VSP, a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the abduction of Tatiana David, 34, from Ithaca, New York, traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County. The trooper pulled the Jeep over for an improper license plate and made contact with the driver. When the trooper returned to his patrol car, the Jeep sped off, with police in pursuit.

The Jeep hit a guardrail near the Route 234 exit in Prince William County, but continued south before running off the road and crashing near Quantico — approximately 20 miles south of where it was initially pulled over.

Police say that the driver began shooting at troopers approaching the SUV, and the officers returned fire, hitting both the driver and David. Police recovered a firearm from the SUV.

David was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Following VSP policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

#MissingVulnerableAdult Tatiana David, F/B/34 from Ithaca, NY. The missing has been abducted and is believed to be endangered. Vehicle: White SUV, model unknown at this time. Seen? Do not approach. Call 9-1-1. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/YuJCWU4Yr9. pic.twitter.com/mBH0HFtqdI — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 5, 2023

State police did not identify the driver by name in their press release, but said the trooper who pulled the Jeep over identified him as the suspected abductor. Authorities in New York identified the man as 34-year-old Michael Davis, of North Chesterfield.

Davis and David were in a previous relationship and have a 4-year-old child together, according to a statement from the New York State Police.

David was last seen Wednesday morning — her 34th birthday — at her home in Ithaca, roughly 350 miles from where the Jeep crashed.

The incident closed all southbound lanes of I-95 around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday while VSP and Prince William police investigated the scene. All but one lane had reopened by 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic backups stretched as far as 13 miles just before 10:30 a.m. and were still 9 miles long as of noon Thursday. Drivers are still encouraged to expect major delays and seek alternate routes.