Taxi stolen from Richmond airport involved in Pennsylvania high-speed chase

Pennsylvania police said a taxi stolen from Richmond International Airport was used during a high-speed chase this weekend near Gettysburg.

Police in a statement said the 2017 Toyota Sienna van was pulled over after going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone early Sunday. 

The driver fled northbound on U.S. Route 15 and passed vehicles on the right shoulder at speeds of 120 mph, police said. The chase lasted about 16 miles before the driver stopped, police said. 

Police said the driver, Yacob Alemu, 23, of Silver Spring, Maryland, had stolen the vehicle from the airport earlier in the day. 

He faces various felony charges in the case. 

