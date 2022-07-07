Tipster who told police about planned mass shooting in Richmond said suspect showed him 3 guns in late June, affidavit says

A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a potential mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on Monday told investigators that one of the men in custody showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.

The tipster identified Rolman “Chapin” Balacarcel Ac, 38, as the person planning the shooting, and told police that “Chapin” has connections to a gang called “Los Zetas,” Richmond Detective Michael Kiniry wrote in an affidavit used to obtain a warrant to search 3112 Columbia St. in Richmond.

Kiniry noted in the affidavit that “Zetas” is a reference to the gang affiliate that operates in Mexico and the U.S. The affidavit makes no mention that the tipster informed police that Dogwood Dell was where the mass shooting would take place.

During a news conference Wednesday, Richmond police described the tipster as a “hero citizen” who helped authorities thwart the shooting at Dogwood Dell. An officer in the 2nd Precinct received the tip, police said.

The announcement by Richmond police came two days after seven people were shot and killed during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., north of Chicago.

Richmond police reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in reference to the tipster’s information on the Zetas cartel, and their investigation led to the home on Columbia Street, authorities said.

Officers conducted a “knock and talk” at the address on July 1, and another man, Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, came to the door, police said. Officers then asked Alvarado-Dubon if they could step inside to speak with him, and he allowed them to enter, according to the affidavit.

There was a loud party with a DJ outside, which made it difficult to hear, police said. Once inside, officers observed two Glock magazines and a rifle round in the living room in plain view, the affidavit said. At that point, a second man appeared and provided police with a Colorado ID with the name Rolman A. Balcarcel Ac. He also was in possession of two Colorado driver’s licenses and IDs from Guatemala and Mexico, police said.

Alvarado-Dubon then gave police permission to search the residence, but was not present during the search, police said. Officers recovered two AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Alvarado-Dubon lived at the Columbia Street home with his adult son, 20, the affidavit said, and police during Wednesday’s news conference said Balacarcel Ac was his roommate.

After further investigation, a Homeland Security agent advised Richmond police that both Alvarado-Dubon and Balacarcel Ac were residing in the U.S. illegally.

On Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that Balacarcel Ac was deported twice from the U.S. to Guatemala — first in October 2013 and then in August 2014. An immigration spokesman said Balacarcel’s full name is Rolman Balacarcel Ac, which slightly differs from the name provided Wednesday by Richmond police.

Immigration authorities also said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Washington placed immigration detainers on both men on Wednesday. Alvarado-Dubon is in custody at the Richmond City Justice Center, and Balacarcel Ac is being held at the Albemarle County Jail. Both are charged with possession of a firearm by non-U.S. citizen.

A Richmond judge granted Alvarado-Dubon a $15,000 bond on Wednesday, but court documents show prosecutors appealed the judge’s decision and that a hearing on the matter will be held Monday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2 in Richmond General District Court.

Court documents say Alvarado-Dubon has lived in the Richmond area for three years and works full time in the construction industry.