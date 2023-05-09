Virginia ranks as one of the 10 safest states in America, according to an analysis of crime statistics collected annually by the FBI.

The list, compiled by U.S. News and World Report as part of its Best States rankings, places Virginia as the No. 8 safest state based on rates of violent crime and property crime per 100,000 residents, with 209 violent crimes and 1,456 property crimes per 100,000 as of 2020.

The rest of the top 10 includes Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Vermont, Idaho, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Wyoming. Virginia has the sixth-lowest statewide violent crime rate and 11th-lowest property crime rate.

The FBI’s reporting indicates a slight rise in violent crime — which includes homicide, robbery, assault and sexual assault — across many states, but a study of 35 major U.S. cities, including Richmond, conducted by the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice, found that key violent crimes like homicide and aggravated assault fell in many cities in 2022.

Still, even with those drops, Richmond’s rates of violent crime and property crime are both more than twice as high as the statewide average in Virginia. The combined rate in Richmond is roughly on par with that of Norfolk, another of Virginia’s largest and most densely populated cities, which has more violent crime per 100,000 residents but less property crime.

In a year-end crime statistics briefing in January, Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards revealed that homicides and robberies from individuals were down 37% and 17%, respectively, in Richmond, but that aggravated assault was up 10% — keeping overall violent crime essentially flat year over year — and property crime had risen by more than 20%, driven by major spikes in thefts of and from motor vehicles.

Violent crime dropped by 7% in the first quarter of 2023, according to Edwards’ April briefing, despite a resurgence in the homicide rate. Rapes fell by 38%, and individual robberies and aggravated assaults fell by about 15%, all compared to the first quarter of 2022. But property crime continues to rise, driven this year by a jump in shoplifting, which Edwards attributed largely to shoplifting from ABC stores.

