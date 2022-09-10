Two killed, one critically wounded in Petersburg shootings

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a pair of shootings in Petersburg early Saturday, and a second person died in a separate shooting in the city later in the morning.
Petersburg police responded to a reported shooting at Virginia Avenue and Bolling Street at 2:43 a.m. They found a man who had been shot and suffered life-threatening wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
As police investigated the shooting, a second person arrived at the hospital who also suffered from life-threatening wounds after being shot. The second victim was in critical but stable condition Saturday morning.
Petersburg police said both victims were shot at the same location. The man who died was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the second victim was transported in a privately owned vehicle.
The department said it is not looking for suspects in the shootings, and the public is not in danger.
The second fatal shooting occurred in the 500 block of Cottonwood Road . Police arrived there around 5:43 a.m. in response to a report of “a person down.”
They said they found a man who had been shot and had died at the scene.
“This is an active investigation,” Petersburg police said in a post on its Twitter page.
The department is requesting information from anyone in the area of the shootings who heard or saw anything potentially related to them. Anyone with information should call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go online to p3tips.com.
p3tips.com.
PHOTOS: Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. A lone Richmond firefighter struggled to climb the stadium steps after several rounds of climbing.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. A Honor Flag is carried bearing the name of all who died from the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. A Henrico firefighter gets encouragement from other participants as he climbs the stadium steps after several rounds.
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Members of the Langley and Ft. Eustis fire departments climb the stadium steps.
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Capt. Michael Oprandi with the Richmond Fire Department cools off before finishing his final round of climbing the stadium steps.
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Henrico firefighters climb the stadium steps.
The 11th Annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at the City Stadium, hosted by the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, a volunteer group dedicated to providing rehabilitation for firefighters in the region, Saturday 9/10/2022. All proceeds will benefit the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. The annual Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Each participant will paid tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Hopewell firefighters carrying full gear climbed the stadium steps.
