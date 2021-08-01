Two teens killed when car with five juveniles crashes on rural road in Nottoway

Two teen girls were killed Friday night when the car they were riding in crashed in Nottoway County.

Virginia State Police said three other juveniles, including the driver, were injured.

The juveniles were in a 2009 Chevrolet sedan that was headed east on state Route 633. The car ran off the road to the right, re-entered the travel lanes, then ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, according to police, who responded to the crash at 10:35 p.m.

All five juveniles in the car were taken to hospitals. Two backseat passengers — 16- and 17-year-old girls — died of their injuries.

The other three people who were in the car are expected to survive. The 17-year-old who died was the only one wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Police said the 16-year-old was from Crewe but did not provide information on the other occupants of the car.

The crashed happened in the 1200 block of Route 633 (Lone Pine Road), a rural stretch outside the town of Crewe, roughly an hour southwest of Richmond.