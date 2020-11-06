Two Virginia men arrested with guns outside Pennsylvania Convention Center, where mail-in ballots were being counted

Two men from Virginia were arrested Thursday night in Philadelphia and charged with illegal possession of firearms outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where mail-in ballots were being counted. Philadelphia has been the site of protests for days as the fate of Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes and the presidential election hang in the balance.
Philadelphia law enforcement identified the men as Antonio LaMotta, 61, and Joshua Macias, 42, both of Chesapeake.
LaMotta and Macias have frequented right-wing rallies in Virginia and are supporters of President Donald Trump. Macias was a co-founder of Vets for Trump, said Vlad Lemets, the group's executive director. LaMotta is listed as an ambassador on the organization's website. LaMotta is a bodyguard and security contractor and was a member of the U.S. Army, according to a website under his name.
Philadelphia police said they received information Thursday from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Norfolk that two armed individuals were headed to the convention center driving a silver Hummer. The men, who told police the Hummer was theirs, were taken into custody Thursday night.
According to Philadelphia police said LaMotta was carrying a Beretta 9-millimeter pistol on his hip, while Macias wore a Beretta 40-caliber pistol concealed under his jacket. An assault-style rifle and 160 rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle, police said.
Also inside the Hummer was a gray, floppy hat embroidered with the QAnon logo, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The same logo was affixed to the back of the car as a decal, pictures show. QAnon is an online gathering known for spreading the claim that America is led by Satan-worshipping pedophiles and that Trump is working to stop them.
The silver Hummer was seen on Broad Street in Richmond in May, when protesters voiced their disagreement with Gov. Ralph Northam for keeping businesses closed during the pandemic, according to a social media post by a Richmond activist. A matching license plate can be seen in both photos.
During the summer, state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, posed for a group photo in front of the Hummer, in which LaMotta was also pictured, according to a photo posted on social media and confirmed by Chuck Smith, a Virginia Beach lawyer who is running for attorney general and has campaigned alongside Chase. Smith was in the photo, too.
In a separate photo taken by a Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer in February on the day Chase announced her candidacy for governor, LaMotta can be seen walking down the steps of the Virginia State Capitol close to Chase.
LaMotta was never employed by her campaign, Chase said. He simply showed up at the event and walked alongside her, said Philip Search, a senior strategist for the Chase campaign.
“He has never worked for my campaign in any capacity,” Chase said. “He attended several campaign events along with the organization Vets for Trump.”
Macias apparently attended the same events as Chase, too. In January, Macias spoke to a crowd in downtown Richmond on Lobby Day defending Second Amendment rights, according to a YouTube video with his name in the title. Macias introduced Chase then handed her the bullhorn. In another video from 2019, Macias urged voters to support Chase.
On Friday, Chase said on her Facebook page that the media was erroneously trying to tie her to an individual involved in the Philadelphia arrests.
“The fake media is at it again!” she wrote. “Give me a break. There is no connection. This is simply the fake news trying to create a story that doesn’t exist.”
Chase later told The Times-Dispatch that Macias is a supporter of her campaign who has no official role in it. She also denounced attempts to attack the Philadelphia Convention Center and is leading a "Stop the Steal" protest Saturday in Richmond to demand fair and honest elections.
Search, the strategist for Chase, drew a line between supporting the Second Amendment and plotting violence.
"The senator is all about the Second Amendment, the right to carry and the U.S. Constitution," he said. "She's not about any kind of violence or hurting other people...It's all about peaceful protest, making your voice heard."
Lemets said Vets For Trump has a lawyer who will represent LaMotta and Macias. Police said one of the two men did not have a license for his firearm. The other had a Virginia permit to carry a concealed weapon, but Pennsylvania doesn't recognize such permits.
Larry Krasner, district attorney of Philadelphia, said Friday that other charges could come in addition to the illegal firearms charge. A third individual, a woman who was with the men, was not arrested, Krasner said, and there was no indication that anyone else was involved.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich