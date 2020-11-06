Two Virginia men arrested with guns outside Pennsylvania Convention Center, where mail-in ballots were being counted

Also inside the Hummer was a gray, floppy hat embroidered with the QAnon logo, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The same logo was affixed to the back of the car as a decal, pictures show. QAnon is an online gathering known for spreading the claim that America is led by Satan-worshipping pedophiles and that Trump is working to stop them.

The silver Hummer was seen on Broad Street in Richmond in May, when protesters voiced their disagreement with Gov. Ralph Northam for keeping businesses closed during the pandemic, according to a social media post by a Richmond activist. A matching license plate can be seen in both photos.

During the summer, state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, posed for a group photo in front of the Hummer, in which LaMotta was also pictured, according to a photo posted on social media and confirmed by Chuck Smith, a Virginia Beach lawyer who is running for attorney general and has campaigned alongside Chase. Smith was in the photo, too.

In a separate photo taken by a Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer in February on the day Chase announced her candidacy for governor, LaMotta can be seen walking down the steps of the Virginia State Capitol close to Chase.