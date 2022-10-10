Update: Police say former Chesterfield teacher sexually assaulted student

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Criminal charges have been filed against a former Chesterfield County Public Schools teacher who police say sexually assaulted a female student.

Yves G. Denton, 42, of Chesterfield, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and assault.

Denton was a teacher at Thomas Dale High School. 

Police in a statement said the assault happened in December and was reported to authorities in February. Denton was arrested earlier this month and released from the Chesterfield County Jail on an unsecured bond following a court appearance.

Police said the victim previously was one of Denton's students, but was not at the time of the assault, which did not occur on school property. 

"These are very serious charges," said Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesperson Shawn Smith. "Mr. Denton is no longer employed by the school division."

Chesterfield police Sgt. Vershuan Godwin said that during the investigation, police had numerous meetings with the victim and her family and obtained obtained digital and physical evidence leading up to Denton's arrest.

“Once it was brought to their attention, the school placed him on administrative leave,” Godwin said.

A LinkedIn profile registered to Denton's name lists him as an "exceptional education teacher" for Chesterfield schools since June 2015. He also spent seven years in the Richmond school district. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251.