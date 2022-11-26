UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players.

In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to misdemeanors, twice was rebuffed trying to purchase firearms and twice successfully bought guns.

Here’s an examination of the timeline of the case, based on records and statements:

Fall 2018 Jones spent the first semester as a walk-on running back with the Virginia football team.

Nov.-Dec. 2018 Jones leaves the football team but remains enrolled at the university.

Aug. 9, 2020 Jones is charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Petersburg, a felony.

Feb. 22, 2021

During a traffic stop, Jones is found to be carrying a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, for which he didn’t have a permit, police said. Police take him into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and on the outstanding warrant from the Petersburg incident.

June 10, 2021 Jones pleads no contest to the concealed weapon charge.

July 8, 2021 Jones tries to buy a Smith & Wesson model M&P 15-22 caliber rifle at Dance’s Sporting Goods, records show. He fails the background check due to the Petersburg felony charge.

Oct. 29, 2021 Jones pleads no contest to an amended charge of failing to report an accident in the Petersburg incident. This new charge is a misdemeanor.

July 8, 2022

A year after failing the background check, Jones returns to Dance’s Sporting Goods and purchases a Glock 45 9mm pistol and an additional magazine. He passes the background check because the felony charge has been reduced to a misdemeanor.

Feb. 19, 2022 Jones purchases a Ruger model AR-556 caliber rifle from Dance’s Sporting Goods.

Sept. 15, 2022 UVa’s office of student affairs receives a report about Jones possessing a firearm on or near campus, according to police. Student affairs reports this to the multidisciplinary threat assessment team, which begins an inquiry. Jones’ roommate is interviewed and does not report seeing any firearms. Attempts to contact Jones are unsuccessful, officials said.

Nov. 13, 2022

At about 10:30 p.m., UVa police respond to a report of shots fired at the Culbreth parking deck. Upon responding, they find five shooting victims. Two (Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry) are deceased on the bus. Three are transported to the university medical center. One of them, Lavel Davis Jr., dies shortly after arriving at the hospital. One, Marlee Morgan, suffered minor injuries and is released. One, Mike Hollins, is in critical condition and requires surgery.

Nov. 14, 2022 Jones is arrested at the intersection of Acton and Edgelawn streets, just off Darbytown Road, in eastern Henrico County. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Nov. 19, 2022: Thousands attend a two-hour memorial for the shooting victims, held at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. “Only time will reveal God’s purpose in this adversity. ... Going forward, I’m confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise, speaking good things on behalf of each of us in preparation for the time we will all be together again,” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said during the event.