Va. Corrections investigating death of Augusta prison inmate; suicide suspected

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Augusta Correctional Center who was found Thursday with markings around his neck. A ligature was also found.

The death is being investigated as a suicide, a department spokesperson said. The name of the inmate is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

A prison medical team that was called found the inmate unresponsive when they arrived. Upon further examination, they “noticed a ligature and markings around the inmate’s neck,” the department said.

The Augusta Correctional Center is located near Craigsville in Augusta County and houses about 1,300 inmates. It is a “close custody” facility that imposes heavy restrictions; inmates are confined to their cells for most of the day.

The death occurred as the department continues to investigate the Jan. 11 killing of an inmate by another inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County. The homicide was the second at the high-security facility in just over a year.

The victim, identified as Carl Wilkins, 33, was serving a sentence for second-degree murder.