Va. Tax manager had laundered taxpayer money he illicitly received through church bank account

The acronyms were close enough that the bank did not catch it with all the other regular donation deposits from the church, OSIG spokesperson Katharine Hourin said. There were several other acronyms used but all were related geographically to the business he was dealing with, she said.

The tax money was all business debt, but some of that debt was converted to personal debt of the principal or principals in cases where the business went under. Some companies consisted of just one principal so some of the checks came from business accounts and others came from individual accounts, Hourin said.

Anderson repaid to the state $250,000 of the $1.3 million he embezzled.

He was indicted in Richmond in May on charges of embezzling public funds and altering computer data for the purposes of theft.

On Oct. 8, Anderson failed to appear for a scheduled hearing to review his case in Richmond Circuit Court. His attorney, William Dinkin, shared with the court his concern that Anderson may have harmed himself. It was later confirmed that Anderson fatally shot himself that day in Halifax County.