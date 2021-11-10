Va. Tax manager had laundered taxpayer money he illicitly received through church bank account

A retired Virginia Department of Taxation finance manager who took his own life as he faced charges of embezzling $1.3 million in public funds had laundered money he received from individual taxpayers and businesses through his church's bank account, a state investigation revealed.
Steve Hardie Anderson, 67, who worked for Virginia Tax for nearly 40 years, embezzled about $994,000 in taxpayer funds while he was employed between March 2013 and December 2018, and an additional $298,000 from Jan. 1 through Nov. 4, 2019, after he retired, according to a summary of evidence contained in a letter that State Inspector General Michael Westfall sent to Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns in March.
Westfall provided a copy of the letter to the Richmond-Times Dispatch through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The embezzlement scheme involved Anderson requesting that businesses and individual taxpayers write a particular set of letters in the payee section of the checks they sent when paying their debt. The letters closely matched the acronym of Anderson's church, where he served as treasurer, and that facilitated the deposit of 124 taxpayer checks into the church's account. Anderson then wrote checks from the church's account to cover his personal expenses, according to Westfall's summary of facts.
On Jan. 10, Anderson admitted to taking taxpayer checks and cash during an interview with investigators with the Office of the State Inspector General. "Further, he admitted that most of the money went to pay for personal expenses," Westfall wrote.
The scheme was uncovered in 2019 after a taxpayer contacted Virginia Tax to dispute a lien that had been placed on their account for delinquent payment of taxes. The taxpayer provided the department with copies of money orders for taxes that had been paid. The orders were made out to "DOT/CCBC." A department investigation determined the money orders were deposited into a church bank account where Anderson was treasurer.
Tax officials contacted Anderson about the matter on Sept. 30, 2019, and he advised that the misdirected checks were a "simple mistake." He then reimbursed Virginia for the sum on Oct. 7, 2019.
Virginia Tax then began an in-depth investigation of taxpayer accounts handled by Anderson and found numerous discrepancies.
Audit trails in the department's "Advantage Revenue" software revealed that from March 2013 through December 2018, Anderson "used many different tactics to delay the timely detection of his fraudulent activity within taxpayer accounts." The investigation also found that Anderson elicited the help of two other Virginia Tax employees - a newly promoted Compliance Supervisor and a Collections Field Agent - after he retired.
The user IDs of the compliance supervisor and field agent were used to access multiple taxpayer accounts that were identified in Anderson's embezzlement scheme. Additionally, the field agent's work email account revealed that the agent had emailed confidential taxpayer information to Anderson's personal Gmail account after Anderson retired.
On March 6, 2020, Inspector General investigators interviewed the two employees. The field agent admitted that from Feb. 21 through July 12, 2019, the agent performed actions in taxpayer accounts at Anderson's request. The agent "admitted to not following proper protocols and disclosing confidential taxpayer information. [The agent] stated that he/she was an unwitting accomplice in [Anderson's] embezzlement scheme."
The compliance supervisor, who was interviewed separately, admitted meeting with Anderson on July 12, 2019, and allowing him unrestricted access to the supervisor's computer for about one hour. The supervisor said that Anderson performed all the related actions in the Advantage Revenue software, and the supervisor was also an unwitting accomplice.
The actions by Anderson and the other two employees violated Virginia law and Virginia Tax policies and procedures, "making detection of the misappropriated funds harder to detect," OSIG concluded.
The two employees, who were not identified, were terminated; no criminal charges will be filed against them.
The acronym that Anderson instructed businesses and individual taxpayers write on their checks or money orders closely but not exactly matched the initials of his church, Hunting Creek Baptist Church, or HCBC.
If the business was in Campbell County, for example, Anderson had the client use the acronym CCBC, telling them it stood for Campbell County Business Compromise. If they were in Lynchburg, the client was instructed to use LCBC, and so forth.
The acronyms were close enough that the bank did not catch it with all the other regular donation deposits from the church, OSIG spokesperson Katharine Hourin said. There were several other acronyms used but all were related geographically to the business he was dealing with, she said.
The tax money was all business debt, but some of that debt was converted to personal debt of the principal or principals in cases where the business went under. Some companies consisted of just one principal so some of the checks came from business accounts and others came from individual accounts, Hourin said.
Anderson repaid to the state $250,000 of the $1.3 million he embezzled.
He was indicted in Richmond in May on charges of embezzling public funds and altering computer data for the purposes of theft.
On Oct. 8, Anderson failed to appear for a scheduled hearing to review his case in Richmond Circuit Court. His attorney, William Dinkin, shared with the court his concern that Anderson may have harmed himself. It was later confirmed that Anderson fatally shot himself that day in Halifax County.
Anderson had been employed just under 40 years with the taxation department until his retirement at the end of 2018. When he left, he was earning $72,935 as a Financial Services Manager I, according to state records. OSIG described Anderson as a retired "compliance supervisor."
"Following an internal investigation based on a taxpayer complaint, Virginia Tax — in accordance with state law — reported this matter to all required parties including the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG)," Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a statement Wednesday. "We have supported the OSIG investigation from its inception through the indictment by the Office of the Attorney General."
