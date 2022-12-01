 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in fatal North Parham Road shooting a juvenile male

Henrico County police said Thursday that the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in a North Parham Road parking lot is a juvenile male. The name isn’t being released because of the person’s age.

Henrico police Walmart shooting

Henrico County police responding to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

First responders were called at 7:13 p.m. to the Walmart lot in the 1500 block of North Parham Road, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Investigators have determined this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident,” said police, adding the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-4829.

