Victim in fatal North Parham Road shooting a juvenile male

Henrico County police said Thursday that the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in a North Parham Road parking lot is a juvenile male. The name isn’t being released because of the person’s age.

First responders were called at 7:13 p.m. to the Walmart lot in the 1500 block of North Parham Road, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Investigators have determined this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident,” said police, adding the investigation is active and ongoing.