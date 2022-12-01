 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in fatal North Parham Road shooting identified

Police on Thursday said the victim in Tuesday's fatal shooting in a North Parham Road parking lot is a juvenile male.

Henrico County police in a statement said the name isn't being released because of the person's age.

Henrico County police responding to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

First responders were called at 7:13 p.m. to the Walmart lot in 1500 block of North Parham Road, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

"Based on information collected thus far, investigators have determined this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the Thursday statement said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-4829. 

