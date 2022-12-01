Victim in fatal North Parham Road shooting identified

Police on Thursday said the victim in Tuesday's fatal shooting in a North Parham Road parking lot is a juvenile male.

Henrico County police in a statement said the name isn't being released because of the person's age.

First responders were called at 7:13 p.m. to the Walmart lot in 1500 block of North Parham Road, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"Based on information collected thus far, investigators have determined this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the Thursday statement said.