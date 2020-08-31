Virginia inmate who feared Aryan Brotherhood is moved to out-of-state prison

A Virginia inmate who said he was an informant against a dangerous white supremacist prison gang has been moved to an out-of-state prison as he had been requesting for months.
Joshua Phelps, 30, a former member of the Aryan Brotherhood, which he said issued a state-wide "kill on sight" order against him, was moved to a prison in South Carolina not long after a story about him appeared in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Aug. 7.
"They jumped on it then," said his mother, Deborah Watson, of Danville, reached by telephone Sunday.
In a suit filed in federal court and in an interview with the Times-Dispatch, Phelps complained that he told prison authorities about gang activities but his cooperation became known and that he feared for his life. The Virginia Department of Corrections would not confirm details about Phelps' move, citing a policy not to comment on specific inmate transfers.
However, he was an inmate at the state's maximum-security Red Onion State Prison when interviewed last month and an offender search for Phelps on the department's website shows no one being held under that name.
In an email to the Times-Dispatch, Watson wrote that her son "was moved with none of his personal belongings especially his court documents and upcoming procedures, which are extremely important on his upcoming court hearings in Va."
"With that being said, he knows Red Onion did this deliberately because of the article," wrote Watson.
In April, Phelps, who wanted to be moved to another state or be placed in protective custody, filed a complaint against two officials at the Pocahontas Correctional Center - where he had once been held - in U.S. District Court in Roanoke. The Department of Corrections will not comment on Phelps’ pending allegations.
State paperwork filed in court by Phelps shows that the Department of Corrections told him in writing that: Phelps did not qualify for an out-of-state placement; that it investigated Phelps' claims; and "there is no substantiating evidence to support your claims of your life being in jeopardy."
Phelps said in a telephone interview last month that he would not have filed a public lawsuit identifying himself as an informant and making himself a marked man if it was not true.
In court papers, state officials denied that Phelps has suffered any injuries or damages as a result of any act by the defendants and, to the extent that Phelps has suffered any injuries or damages, "such injuries or damages were due to an act or acts by the Plaintiff."
The Aryan Brotherhood is a violent white supremacist gang that formed in the California state prison system in the late 1960s, according to the FBI. The Southern Poverty Law Center said it is "the largest and deadliest prison gang in the United States, with an estimated 20,000 members inside prisons and on the streets."
In an Aug. 14 order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert S. Ballou wrote that Phelps was "alleging that the defendants, two investigators at Pocahontas State Correctional Center, put him at serious risk of harm from inmate gang members."
Phelps alleged that he remained in danger although when he filed this action, he was housed at Keen Mountain Correctional Center and since then had been transferred to Red Onion State Prison.
"By teleconference today, the court and the parties addressed Phelps' current safety and housing status. The parties represented and agreed that Phelps is currently being housed at Red Onion State Prison in the restrictive housing unit. Phelps is housed in a single cell and any time he leaves his cell, he is accompanied by two officers. Phelps confirmed that he is not left with other inmates in his cell or on a recreation yard. As such the court concludes that Phelps is not in imminent danger of irreparable harm," wrote Ballou.
In papers filed in response to Phelps' complaint, the "Defendants deny that they released any information about the Plaintiff to the inmate population at Pocahontas State Correctional Center, or at any other VDOC facility, related to Plaintiff being an 'informant' or otherwise."
It was not long after the Aug. 14 call that Phelps was apparently transferred to South Carolina. His mother said Sunday that the transfer occurred "the week before last."
Lisa Kinney, a Department of Corrections spokeswoman would not comment on Phelps' case specifically. However, she acknowledged that white supremacists - including the Aryan Brotherhood - the Bloods and the Crips are the three largest gangs among the state's prison inmates.
Offenders who assist investigations into gang activity or other lawbreaking by other inmates are protected by the department, and they can even be moved to another state if necessary, Kinney said.
According to Kinney, state prison systems can make arrangements for interstate transfers. An offender can be moved for protection, for example, someone who testifies against someone else and needs to be moved for safety reasons. Or for convenience - moved at an offender's request to a state where they have ties, or for administrative reasons.
The Interfaith Action for Human Rights wrote to state officials in July seeking help for Phelps and another prisoner who the organization said made credible claims for protective custody yet were then being held in restrictive housing for an inordinately long period - at that time at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center.
While in the restrictive housing unit at Keen Mountain, Phelps has been subjected to restrictions that are punitive, as well as unnecessary and inappropriate to his need for protection, wrote the advocates.
