Virginia inmate who feared Aryan Brotherhood is moved to out-of-state prison

"With that being said, he knows Red Onion did this deliberately because of the article," wrote Watson.

In April, Phelps, who wanted to be moved to another state or be placed in protective custody, filed a complaint against two officials at the Pocahontas Correctional Center - where he had once been held - in U.S. District Court in Roanoke. The Department of Corrections will not comment on Phelps’ pending allegations.

State paperwork filed in court by Phelps shows that the Department of Corrections told him in writing that: Phelps did not qualify for an out-of-state placement; that it investigated Phelps' claims; and "there is no substantiating evidence to support your claims of your life being in jeopardy."

Phelps said in a telephone interview last month that he would not have filed a public lawsuit identifying himself as an informant and making himself a marked man if it was not true.

In court papers, state officials denied that Phelps has suffered any injuries or damages as a result of any act by the defendants and, to the extent that Phelps has suffered any injuries or damages, "such injuries or damages were due to an act or acts by the Plaintiff."