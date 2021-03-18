Virginia man facing charges that he threatened federal prosecutor by mail

A former Newport News resident pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of mailing threats to harm an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him.

Rondale Latte Claud, 44, entered the pleas in Richmond before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, who set a trial for May 24-25. Claud was being held in a state prison when he was indicted in August.

The indictment charges that Claud twice mailed threats and says the mailings to Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter G. Osyf contained "a threat to injure" Osyf.

Claud was prosecuted by Osyf in 2019 for the unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. The prosecutor cited a long list of Claud's prior convictions in Virginia courts, including attempted rape, other violent crimes, drug offenses and firearm violations.

Court documents show that Claud's father was killed in 1976 while attempting to rob a taxi driver in Newport News and that Claud has been shot three times. In addition to the convictions, Claud also suffered from drug and alcohol abuse.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, the 2019 federal conviction stemmed from a June 2018 incident outside a 7-Eleven store on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.