Virginia man facing charges that he threatened federal prosecutor by mail

A former Newport News resident pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of mailing threats to harm an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him.
Rondale Latte Claud, 44, entered the pleas in Richmond before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, who set a trial for May 24-25. Claud was being held in a state prison when he was indicted in August.
The indictment charges that Claud twice mailed threats and says the mailings to Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter G. Osyf contained "a threat to injure" Osyf.
Claud was prosecuted by Osyf in 2019 for the unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. The prosecutor cited a long list of Claud's prior convictions in Virginia courts, including attempted rape, other violent crimes, drug offenses and firearm violations.
Court documents show that Claud's father was killed in 1976 while attempting to rob a taxi driver in Newport News and that Claud has been shot three times. In addition to the convictions, Claud also suffered from drug and alcohol abuse.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, the 2019 federal conviction stemmed from a June 2018 incident outside a 7-Eleven store on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.
As Claud was leaving the store, he encountered an employee on break who was talking to a friend in the parking lot. Unprovoked, Claud harassed and threatened the employee with violence, shouting at her as he walked back to the vehicle he arrived in.
As the vehicle drove past the employee, Claud, in the passenger seat, rolled down his window, pointed a handgun in her face and then pointed it in the air and fired four shots. He fired four more shots as the vehicle left the parking lot. No one was injured.
Officials said that while the gun was never recovered, investigators used the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to match the shell casings from the 7-Eleven incident with shell casings from a homicide that happened three days later. Claud is not believed to be connected with the homicide, but he refused to assist in the investigation, according to authorities.
When Claud was sentenced in 2019, G. Zachary Terwilliger, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement that "it is Claud’s significant criminal history that qualified him as an armed career criminal, and it is because of that status that we are able to protect the community from him for years to come."
(804) 649-6340