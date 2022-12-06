Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital

CHESAPEAKE — The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Chesapeake opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.

Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized on Nov. 22 when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.