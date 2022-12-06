Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital

CHESAPEAKE — The last two
patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Chesapeake opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.
Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.
Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized on Nov. 22 when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.
A Walmart company executive said last week that the store would remain closed for “the foreseeable future” as the company determines how best to remodel and reopen the store to help employees move forward.
Remember this? Main Street Station's short-lived 1980s shopping mall
Main Street Station
11-14-1985 (cutline): Shoppers stroll in upper level of Main Street station mall.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
10-10-1983 (cutline): David White (left) and Larry Shifflett stand amidst broken roofing tiles on Main Street side of station which was badly damaged in fire.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
09-25-1985 (cutline): Shops are being constructed along the length of Main Street Station's shed area.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
19-08-1983: Main Street Station after fire.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
01-29-1988 (cutline): Ron Bassfield pushes a cart of unsold goods out of store.
Masaaki Okada
Main Street Station
05-13-1984: Main Street Station
Staff photo
Main Street Station
09-25-1985 (cutline): Workers prepare an escalator connecting two levels of the Main Street Station specialty retail mall.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
03-06-1985: Main Street Station
Staff photo
Main Street Station
05-13-1984 (cutline): Large openings have been cut in the floor of the station for stairways.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
11-14-1985 (cutline): Main Street Station, once a transportation hub of Richmond, reopened today as an urban shopping center.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
06-14-1986 (cutline): Main Street Station visitors sample offerings in the shopping mall food court.
Staff photo