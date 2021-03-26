Williams: We've abolished the death penalty. Let's abolish injustice in criminal justice.

For seven years, Evans Hopkins lived above the death chamber of the Virginia State Penitentiary in Richmond, where he was serving a life sentence dispensed by an all-white Danville jury for armed robbery.
This proximity compelled him to write about the executions for publications like The Washington Post. He said a prison trustee slipped him a copy of the execution manual detailing protocols for killing men — instructions and timetables for “tightening the chest belt” and “attaching electrode cuff’ or cutting a pants leg off “before applying sponges soaked in saline solutions, to keep skin from singeing and causing the room to smell of burning flesh, once the electricity is turned on.”
“Imagine. Having them KILL someone. In the basement. Below you. And knowing just how they were going about it,” said Hopkins, who was paroled in 1997 and has since published his memoir, “Life After Life: A Story of Rage and Redemption.”
Virginia is basking in a sense of redemption days after Gov. Ralph Northam, following the lead of Virginia lawmakers, abolished the death penalty. But Hopkins waxed more introspective than celebratory Friday.
“I think that this is a time for reflection,” he said. “We cannot become congratulatory. Or complacent. Virginia should now help lead. Governor Northam spoke of leading nationally, on equity, so now’s his chance.”
Some families who’ve lost a loved one to violence might be feeling betrayal. But this much is certain: No true justice can flow from an inherently unjust system.
The death penalty, in Virginia and beyond, has been disproportionately meted out to Black and poor defendants, who are more likely to die if their victims were white. The innocent have been caught up in the death machine. Earl Washington, wrongfully convicted of rape and murder, came within nine days of execution.
From 1900 until 1977, when the U.S. Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional for crimes in which no one was killed, Virginia executed 73 such defendants, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. That number would include the Martinsville 7, all convicted of rape. No white defendants were similarly executed.
Virginia, the state with the longest history of execution, second only to Texas in its zeal to kill in the modern death penalty era, is the first state in the South to abolish it.
“It was not very long ago that the thought of achieving death penalty abolition in Virginia seemed very out of touch with the political climate,” said Marc Mauer, executive director of the Washington-based Sentencing Project. “But given developments on racial justice over the past year, along with the newly energized Virginia legislature and governor, the pace of reform has picked up quickly. While other Southern states have resisted calls for change, the Virginia developments could serve as a roadmap for the first significant opening in the political environment in those states as well.”
Georgia seemed poised to join Virginia as the next progressive Southern state before its lawmakers went Jim Crow 2.0 and began dreaming up voter suppression schemes.
Still, this has been a heady few days for me that began this past Saturday with a virtual Richmond Forum featuring lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson. (I moderated the Q&A.)
Stevenson is the founder of the Montgomery, Ala.-based Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), which provides legal representation to the poor, the poorly represented or the wrongfully convicted. The latter include Walter McMillian, an Alabama man wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death before EJI worked to obtain his freedom, as detailed in Stevenson’s memoir and the 2019 film, “Just Mercy.”
His great-grandparents were enslaved in Caroline County. “My grandmother fled Virginia when lynchings came through that area. So Virginia is a state very acquainted with all of the horrors of this long history. And I see the death penalty as lynching’s stepchild,” said Stevenson, whose EJI created The National Museum for Peace and Justice to commemorate lynching. “And so to reject it, to turn it away, is a really important step. But, I think there is obviously a lot more to do.”
It was barely a dozen years ago that folks were doing collective high-fives about how we’d become a “post-racial” nation. How’s that looking now?
“It’s fragile,” Stevenson said of post-death penalty Virginia. “There will be a test, there will be a challenge. Somebody will commit a crime, and somebody will say ‘We need to bring back the death penalty.’ And there will be that threat. That’s why it’s still unstable.”
There are no victory laps in the race toward social justice; only moments of rest and replenishment. We’ve abolished the death penalty; let’s keep chiseling away at other unjust systems.
If we’re to seize on this moment and build on it, there must be life after death.
