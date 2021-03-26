Williams: We've abolished the death penalty. Let's abolish injustice in criminal justice.

Some families who’ve lost a loved one to violence might be feeling betrayal. But this much is certain: No true justice can flow from an inherently unjust system.

The death penalty, in Virginia and beyond, has been disproportionately meted out to Black and poor defendants, who are more likely to die if their victims were white. The innocent have been caught up in the death machine. Earl Washington, wrongfully convicted of rape and murder, came within nine days of execution.

From 1900 until 1977, when the U.S. Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional for crimes in which no one was killed, Virginia executed 73 such defendants, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. That number would include the Martinsville 7, all convicted of rape. No white defendants were similarly executed.

Virginia, the state with the longest history of execution, second only to Texas in its zeal to kill in the modern death penalty era, is the first state in the South to abolish it.