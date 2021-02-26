Witnessing executions: Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Frank Green reflects on more than 30 years of covering the death penalty

His body tensed and his skin turned pink when the first cycle of electricity began. After a brief pause, a second 90-second cycle was conducted. After five minutes, a physician put a stethoscope to Gleason's chest — just below a tattooed skull and failed to detect a heartbeat. Gleason's smirk is my most indelible memory from the death house.

I think the brother of one of the more than a dozen people slain by Muhammad, the leader of a deadly sniping team that terrorized Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., may have best expressed the feelings many are left with after witnessing an execution.

Robert Meyers of Pennsylvania watched the Nov. 10, 2009, execution of Muhammad, who died by injection for the 2002 slaying of Dean Meyers, shot to death as he pumped gasoline at a service station in Manassas.

Before the execution, Meyers told me he did not disagree with the death sentence: "I don't set myself up as judge and jury. I was just going to trust God and the system [to] ... mete out the judgment." From the viewing room he watched the stone-faced, arrogant Muhammad refuse to acknowledge those putting him to death, let alone the 20 attending surviving family members of people he had a hand in murdering.

Outside the prison, Meyers told CNN's Larry King and a live national audience that, "Honestly, it was surreal. Watching the life be sapped out of someone intentionally." He added he was "pretty much overcome just by the sadness the whole situation generates in my heart."

Frank Green has been a reporter with the Richmond Times-Dispatch since 1980. He has reported on or helped report on most of the 113 executions — witnessing roughly 20 — carried out by Virginia starting in 1982, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the death penalty to resume. This is an edited version of a paper he wrote for the University of Richmond Law Review in 2015 - 49 U. Rich. L. Rev. 763 (2015). The article was also on the syllabus for two years in the Capital Punishment in America course at the Harvard Law School.