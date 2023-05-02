Authorities have arrested the sister of a man who escaped from a Virginia prison Sunday.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo was arrested in High Point, North Carolina, and charged with helping her brother, Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, escape from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, according to federal court documents.

He is charged in the August 2022 killing of Wake County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd, who was shot while on duty after he stopped along a dark stretch of road late at night. He was found dead outside his vehicle with his police dog still inside.

FBI officials have said he escaped the jail at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a red or burgundy Ford Mustang. He was gone for more than 24 hours before guards noticed he was missing, jail officials confirmed.

Another inmate, Bruce Callahan, 44, also escaped. He had been held at the jail on drug charges, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not said whether the two escapes are related.

Authorities in court documents said Adriana Marin-Sotelo paid someone $2,500 to leave a car in the jail parking lot for Alder to use.