Woman prevented from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight, TSA says

Security officers at Richmond International Airport caught a woman with a handgun in her carry-on bag on Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. 

TSA

The Transportation Security Administration released an image of a gun they say was taken from a woman's carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Sunday. 

The woman, a North Carolina resident, was found with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets, the TSA said.

TSA officers stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit, the statement said. 

Police confiscated the handgun and cited the woman on weapons violations.

