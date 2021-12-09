Crisis at Commonwealth Center: admissions halted after new COVID outbreak, melee with patients

The crisis has been building for months at Commonwealth Center, which has been operating with a fraction of its direct-care staff and keeping a waiting list of children and teens needing residential treatment of serious behavioral health issues. The department said recently that it has been unable to hire and retain staff, even with bonuses and contract workers.

"The sad truth is if we don't have the people to provide the service, we can't provide the service," said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the state behavioral health commission which has been trying to develop alternatives to the state hospital for treating children and adolescents in crisis.

"I don't know what other choice [Land] had," Deeds said.

Recruiting and retaining staff at Commonwealth has become harder because of aggression by patients against staff and among themselves. The latest incident occurred Wednesday night when two patients tried to injure themselves and then "responded aggressively when several staff attempted to help them," Land said.

"This resulted in moderate to severe injuries to five staff members, all of whom were treated at the emergency department," she said.