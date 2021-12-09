Crisis at Commonwealth Center: admissions halted after new COVID outbreak, melee with patients

Virginia's only mental hospital for children and adolescents entered a new crisis on Thursday, with new admissions halted after the facility lost eight staff temporarily to COVID-19 infections and a scuffle with two violent patients the previous night that left five employees with "moderate to severe injuries."
Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land restricted admissions to the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton after the hospital lost 15% of its already depleted staff either to injuries or COVID-19.
The hospital is operating only 13 of its 48 beds, and Land said it will admit new patients on a one-to-one basis after discharging current patients. She said she will reassess the policy on Monday after getting the results of mass testing for COVID-19 in the hospital and determining when injured staff will be able to return to work.
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities "will be working intensely with community providers of children and adolescent residential treatment, including private hospitals and other [department] licensed providers to take admissions that would otherwise be sent to [Commonwealth Center]," Land said.
"There will likely be delays while [the department] works to make beds available at these alternate locations," she warned.
The crisis has been building for months at Commonwealth Center, which has been operating with a fraction of its direct-care staff and keeping a waiting list of children and teens needing residential treatment of serious behavioral health issues. The department said recently that it has been unable to hire and retain staff, even with bonuses and contract workers.
"The sad truth is if we don't have the people to provide the service, we can't provide the service," said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the state behavioral health commission which has been trying to develop alternatives to the state hospital for treating children and adolescents in crisis.
"I don't know what other choice [Land] had," Deeds said.
Recruiting and retaining staff at Commonwealth has become harder because of aggression by patients against staff and among themselves. The latest incident occurred Wednesday night when two patients tried to injure themselves and then "responded aggressively when several staff attempted to help them," Land said.
"This resulted in moderate to severe injuries to five staff members, all of whom were treated at the emergency department," she said.
Neither patient was seriously injured, but Staunton police responded to the altercation and detained both patients, transporting them to a detention center, the commissioner said.
"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident, and with the staff members who were injured," Land said, adding that the state would not release further information on the incident.
At the same time, the hospital temporarily lost three employees to COVID-19 infections and immediately tested all staff and patients for the coronavirus disease. The state expects the test results on Saturday.
This was not the first COVID-19 outbreak at Commonwealth Center. Since the pandemic began 21 months ago, 46 staff and 17 patients have tested positive for the disease, which doesn't include the three new cases.
All of Virginia's mental hospitals and other behavioral health facilities have struggled with overcrowding and low staffing this year, with admissions halted temporarily at five hospitals.
But the situation has been particularly dire at Commonwealth Center.
At the end of November, the hospital had only 34 of its 94 direct care aides on the job, a vacancy rate of 64% that only improved slightly, to 59%, with the addition of contract workers. Half of the hospital's 20 registered nurse positions were vacant, and only one of the five licensed practical nurse jobs was filled, although contract staff partially filled those gaps.
Deeds called the situation at Commonwealth Center "very frustrating."
"We're going to double down on it," he said. "We're going to get the momentum back."
"We're going to create a safe place at Commonwealth Center."
