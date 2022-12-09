Crisis network key to Youngkin's mental health push, commission says

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan for transforming Virginia’s troubled public mental health system will be anchored on building out the state’s still new crisis response network, the state’s top mental health official said.

The plan will be a major element in the budget proposals Youngkin is to unveil next week, Commissioner Nelson Smith of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services told a Virginia Mental Health Access Program meeting Friday.

The crisis network is critical because as build out progresses, pressure on the state’s overcrowded mental health hospitals should ease, Smith said.

That’s because first indications from the new 988 suicide and crisis line show that where it is operating, its counselors have been about to help some 93% of callers without a need for referral to hospital, he said.

“The gold standard is 80%,” he said.

At the same time, the governor’s program will call for more mobile crisis response teams – mental health workers who will race to a troubled individual’s aid when counseling over the phone is not enough.

The idea is that those teams can step in when 988 counselors can't resolve the crisis; in many of those situations, the hope is that the crisis team can help and that the suffering individual would not need hospitalization.

“We’ve phasing [988] in, like we did with 9-1-1, because you need to have someone at the other end when you call, not elevator music," Smith said.

As 988 develops and more mobile crisis teams are formed, he expects a decline in the number of temporary detention orders magistrates need to issue that send people to the hospital.

Those detention orders have filled state mental hospital beds to the point where several of the hospitals have been operating at or above their capacity for the last several years.

Finding a way to reduce the need for inpatient care – the costliest way of treating mental illnesses – should free up money for Youngkin’s other major mental health efforts, Smith said.

That’s what he called a rebalancing, to focus more on preventive care and on treating people where access for them is easiest.

Smith said he’s committed to reopening beds that state hospitals have had to close because they do not have enough staff, adding that focusing on expanding Virginia’s workforce of mental health caregivers will be another major emphasis of Youngkin’s program.

“But that’s not an answer,” he said, since when all those beds were staffed, hospitals were still struggling to manage to find space for people whose illnesses should have been addressed before they reached a point severe enough to require hospitalization – generally, that means they are at a major risk of hurting themselves or others or can’t safely remain where they are.

An early hint of Youngkin’s interest in the area came in September when Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller said he will direct $1.3 million to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for consultants and a staffer to suggest a redesign of the state mental health system, including recommendations about regional services, state hospitals, and Community Services Boards, the agencies that fund and sometimes directly provide community services.

In remarks at a Veterans Day event, a somber Youngkin said Virginia faced a mental health crisis; a theme he stressed again after the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart resulted in seven deaths.

He said then that his budget proposals for the General Assembly would include significantly more funding for the system, while he wanted to stress that people in a mental health crisis get same day care.