Crowded field for governor solidifies ahead of convention, a bellwether on the future of Va. GOP

Doran is the former president of a Washington think tank focused on European policy. Doran says that experience included helping countries formerly in the Soviet Bloc rebuild from the “ravages of socialism.” Doran also wrote a book about disrupting large monopolies and supporting free-market economics. He is calling for phasing out the state income tax.

The race’s final entrant is former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson, the only Black candidate in the GOP contest for governor. When she announced her campaign, Johnson said she was running because she is “not happy with the direction our state has taken in the past four years,” and could bring a “fresh perspective”

The process

A decision on the nominating method for the GOP nomination came after months of messy, internal debate. Anderson said the resulting plan - a "disassembled convention" with 37 locations - will allow Republicans across the state to vote without having to travel long distances.

The drive-through format, he said, respects “the COVID-19 protocols that are in place and that could be in place by May.”

The 37 voting sites have not been finalized, but Anderson said the party’s 11 district chairs have until April 12 to finalize those plans.