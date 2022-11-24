 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Data: 1 in 7 Virginians has medical debt in collections

A Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of medical debt data collected by the Urban Institute, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., found that 1 in 7 Virginians had medical debt in collections as of February, the 22nd-highest share in the country.

The median amount of debt in collections in Virginia is $690, nearly a full week’s take-home pay for a single person making $50,000 per year.

Those figures jump to 1 in 5 Virginians with a median debt of $790 in collections in communities of color, despite the state having the eighth-highest non-white average household income in the U.S.

Median medical debt in collections by state

Nearly 40% of residents of Accomack County, on the state’s Eastern Shore, have debt in collections, according to the Urban Institute’s data. That is the 13th largest percentage of the more than 3,000 counties that reported figures, and the biggest share in Virginia.

Eight other Virginia localities were among the top 100 nationwide — Northampton, Richmond, Essex and Surry counties and the cities of Franklin, Portsmouth, Covington and Norfolk — while Martinsville has the largest median debt at $1,435.

Virginians with medical debt in collections and Virginians without health insurance by locality

The data reveals a very strong correlation between the percentage of a locality’s population without health insurance and the percentage that has medical debt in collections. Five of the localities with the highest uninsured rates — Accomack, Essex and Richmond counties, Covington and Norfolk — are also among the top 10 localities with the largest populations who have medical debt in collections.

The city of Richmond is an outlier on that front, with one of the lowest uninsured rates of any of the localities where insurance was available, but ranked in the middle of the state — 66th out of 133 — with 1 in 6 Richmonders having some amount of medical debt in collections.

Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, introduced a bill in the General Assembly session that would shorten the statute of limitations on creditors going to court to collect unpaid medial debt from five years to three.

The bill passed both chambers of the legislature in March with strong bipartisan support, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed the measure, saying that the bill would “create unintended consequences” by “inadvertently capturing other forms of debt other than medical debt.” The House was unable to override the veto.

