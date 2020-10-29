Deadline for casting early ballots in Virginia is Saturday

ROANOKE — The deadline for casting early ballots in person for this year's presidential election is fast approaching.

The Roanoke Times reports that the deadline is Saturday.

To vote early, voters can visit their general registrar’s office or a satellite voting site. Hours and locations are listed on the Virginia Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.

Voters need to bring their ID or will be asked to sign an ID confirmation statement to confirm who they are and that they regularly vote.

Election officials are also urging people to return absentee ballots as soon as possible, if they haven't done so. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. And local registrars must receive them by noon on Nov. 6 in order for them to be counted.