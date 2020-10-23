 Skip to main content
Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday
Deadline to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Friday

Voters arrived at North Courthouse Road Library in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

RICHMOND – Virginia residents still have time to vote in the Nov. 3 election without going to the polls on Election Day.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their ballots at their general registrar's office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters are no longer required to give a reason to vote absentee. Registered voters may request a mailed absentee ballot online at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or can contact local voter registration offices and ask them to mail an application.

In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open for the next two Saturdays - Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 - for early in-person voting. The final day for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.

